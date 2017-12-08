TVS Apache RR 310, the most powerful TVS motorcycle, priced at Rs 2.05 lakh

Premium mid-size motorcycles (above 250cc but less than 750cc) have become the hot topic in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Premium mid-size motorcycles (above 250cc but less than 750cc) have become the hot topic in the Indian two-wheeler market. The biggest, and the oldest, player in the segment is Royal Enfield. Recently Bajaj announced a tie-up with British premium motorcycle maker Triumph to ready bikes for this segment. Next year BMW Motorrad will launch its G310R in India (developed in collaboration with TVS Motor Company). Now TVS Motor has also entered the segment with the launch of the Apache RR 310—the largest engine capacity motorcycle the company has developed. It’s priced Rs 2.05 lakh, ex-showroom (prices will vary from state to state). This segment itself is divided into three sub-segments: Sport, Touring and Heritage. The Apache RR 310 plays in the ‘Sport’ premium mid-size motorcycle segment. ‘RR’ in its name stands for Race Replica. And the motorcycle, indeed, is one. TVS Motor, in fact, says it has been inspired by the company’s 35 years of track racing experience.

The Apache RR 310 gets the 312cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34bhp of peak power (at 9700rpm) and 27.3Nm of torque (at 7700rpm). The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The claimed top speed of the motorcycle is 160kph, and it can accelerate from 0-60kph in just 2.9 seconds. One of the reasons for quick initial acceleration is superior aerodynamics of the motorcycle, which, the company says, has the lowest coefficient of drag in this segment.

The motorcycle uses a unique reverse inclined DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with LCOC (liquid-cooled oil coolant) technology. The company says this facilitates a compact layout for an ideal power-to-weight ratio and better mass centralisation. The speedo-cum-tachometer is also race-inspired. It has a vertical layout and as many as 18 racing tell-tale diagnostics, and a comprehensive post-ride analysis. The motorcycle is fitted with LED twin projector headlamps for maximum reach and visibility. And it rides on Michelin Street Sport tyres (it’s the first sub-500cc motorcycle in India to use these tyres).

The design is race-inspired, too. It has a full fairing, which not only shields the rider’s legs from engine heat, but also aids better heat dissipation. The suspension is by KYB, the American company famous for its shock absorbers. Both anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic fuel injection (EFI) are available as standard. It’s available in two colours—red and black. TVS has said that deliveries of the Apache RR 310 will start by the end of December. To begin with, it will be available at 52 showrooms across 40 cities in India.