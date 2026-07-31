Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed the government to establish a unified mechanism for regular monitoring of the West Asia conflict, as India stepped up measures to protect petroleum, cooking gas and fertiliser supplies and assist seafarers and citizens exposed to the crisis.

The prime minister chaired the fourth special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the conflict, where the government reviewed its crude oil, LNG, LPG and fertiliser availability and discussed risks to Indian seafarers operating in affected zones.

Fuel supply remains stable

The cabinet secretary informed the committee that procurement sources for LPG had been diversified and the overall stock and supply position of major petroleum products remained adequate.

“Availability of adequate crude oil has enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100%, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products,” the government statement reads.

ALSO READ Oil firms are paying more for ethanol than petrol – What government data shows



The review assumes significance as the conflict threatens energy and commodity flows from West Asia, a key sourcing region for India. The government said initiatives had been taken to maintain adequate supplies of petroleum products, including LNG and LPG, and fertilisers.

Efforts are also being made to expand piped natural gas connections. The government said the measures had resulted in a substantial increase in PNG connections, reducing dependence on LPG in certain consumer segments.

Industrial substitution of LPG is being facilitated through expansion of the National Gas Grid, higher LNG import and regasification capacity, wider city gas distribution networks and time-bound approvals for pipelines and last-mile connectivity under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

The committee also assessed fertiliser requirements for the forthcoming Rabi season and discussed alternative procurement sources.

“All measures be taken for ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilizers,” Modi said, according to the statement.

Safety measures for seafarers

The CCS deliberated on the safety of Indian seafarers working on domestic and foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones. The Prime Minister directed the authorities to create a mechanism for providing timely information, emergency assistance and counselling to seafarers and their families.

ALSO READ Fertiliser sales, stocks signal adequate supply for Kharif season despite West Asia disruptions



Modi said every effort should be made to protect Indian citizens and the diaspora from the impact of the conflict.

He also called for greater emphasis on solar and other non-fossil-fuel energy sources to strengthen India’s energy independence.

“A whole of government approach be continued to be adopted to tackle the challenges arising due to the crisis,” the government statement reads.

PM Modi directed that a coordinated monitoring system be put in place to track developments and ensure swift implementation of measures required to safeguard citizens’ interests.