The United States imposed sanctions on six individuals and organisations alleging that they provided support to the Iranian carrier Mahan Air. According to US authorities, this assistance contributed to the continued operation of an airline they classify as being linked to terrorist activities.

“The United States today sanctioned six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran that enable the Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These include entities that support Mahan Air, the IRGC’s airline of choice for moving weapons, military personnel, and equipment,” the State Department wrote in an official release.

The sanctions were announced by the The US Department of Treasury on Thursday against companies operating as general sales agents of Mahan Air.

Is India on the list?

The US government has sanctioned “six entities and individuals across China, India, Russia, and Iran for enabling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps”. The list includes India-based Skiez Travels — a private airline ticket agency incorporated in late 2020.

According to the company website, it “ represents international airlines as their General Sales Agents in India. Beginning with its first exclusive representation agreement with Mahan Airways”. Social media posts indicate that Skiez Travels currently facilitates flights from Tehran to Delhi, Dubai, Istanbul and Moscow.

The new regulations prohibit all transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons. The new order also blocks all property and interests in property of the designated groups that are linked to the United States. The Treasury Department notice added that any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons would also be blocked.

What are the allegations?

The US Treasury Department said, “while it masquerades as a civilian airline, Mahan Air has provided travel services to IRGC-QF personnel for military training, as well as facilitated Iran’s procurement and transport of unmanned aerial vehicle systems and weapons to and from Iran. OFAC is taking action today against persons, including general sales agents, providing support to Mahan Air.”

It clarified that the term “general sales agent” was used to flag entities providing the airline with sales and customer support services and communicating with freight forwarders and shippers on its behalf.

Which other companies were impacted?

According to the government release, six entities and individuals have been sanctioned over their links to Mahan Air. The US Treasury has also taken action against DadeNegar Startup Studio — allegedly an “IRGC-affiliated front company supporting Iranian military targeting by soliciting locations of American and Israeli equipment in the Middle East”.

“China-based Shanghai Wings International Logistics Co is serving as a general sales agent for Mahan Air and has coordinated the transport of electronics from China to Iran. China‑based Tang Xin is the managing director of Shanghai Wings and has coordinated travel for Mahan Air. Tang Xin is the executive director and 50% owner of China-based Shanghai Elite International Travel Co, which also represents Mahan Air in China,” the US Treasury said.

It also tagged Skiez Travels and Russia-based Air Cargo Pro Limited for serving as general sales agents for Mahan Air.