Bajaj Finance (BFL) on Wednesday reported a 27.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,496 crore in the June quarter, driven by loan growth, steady net interest margins and resilient asset quality. There was a 20% rise in new loans. BFL reported a 24% year-on-year rise in assets under management (AUM) to Rs 5,46,944 crore as of June 30, 2026. Net interest income in the June quarter increased by 24% to Rs 11,495 crore. Net total income increased by 23% to Rs 12,571 crore.

Bajaj Finance had a 29% y-o-y increase in standalone net profit to Rs 5,346 crore. There was a 23% year-on-year rise in assets under management (AUM) to Rs 4,00,389 crore as of June 30, 2026. Net interest income in the June quarter increased by 24% to Rs 11,495 crore. Net total income increased by 23% in 01 FY27 to Rs 13,929 crore from z 11,328 crore in 01 FY26.

For FY27, the company has guided for a 23-24% growth in consolidated AUM, 22-24% growth in profit, Gross NPA less than 1.4%, Net NPA less than 0.5%, with a Return on Assets at 4.3-4.7% and Return on Equity at 19-21%

The company booked 16.13 million new loans, added 5.10 million new customers during the quarter, and took the total customer franchise to 24.43 million. Loan losses and provisions for the quarter were Rs 1,993 crore. This included prudent management and macroeconomic provisions of Rs 296 crore. Excluding this, loan losses and provisions would have declined by 14% to Rs 1,697crore.

Asset quality remained strong with Gross NPA improving to 0.96% and Net NPA at 0.39%. The Company has a provisioning coverage ratio of 60% on stage 3 assets.

Rajeev Jain, vice chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finance, said it was an overall strong quarter across all key metrics, including AUM, new customer additions, credit cost, profits, ROA, and ROE. Annualised ROA was stable at 2.3%, and ROE improved to 12.5%. On operating efficiency, he said the opex to NTI improved to 19.6% in the June quarter from 21.2% in Q1FY26. Asset quality was resilient during the quarter, with annualised credit cost at 5 bps, GNPA at 29 bps and NNPA at 12 bps.

On future growth plans, Jain said they will grow AUM to Rs 40 lakh crore and take its market share from 2.5% to 5% in 10 years.

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Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman, Bajaj Finance, said the next phase of India’s development will be driven not only by large corporations, but also by millions of small businesses, self-employed professionals, farmers, and first-generation entrepreneurs across both urban and rural India. “Access to finance will be critical in converting these aspirations into achievement. Bajaj Finance’s vision is closely aligned with enabling these ambitions—by expanding financial inclusion, supporting MSMEs, empowering entrepreneurs, and bringing first-time borrowers into the formal financial ecosystem,” Bajaj said at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Bajaj Finance has already helped add millions of Indians to formal credit, expanded its reach across rural India, and supported MSME growth, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in India’s journey towards prosperity, he said. BFL ranks among the largest and most diversified NBFCs in India, offering payments and lending solutions to customers, with a diversified business model which enables optimal balance of risk and profitability to deliver a sustainable business, Bajaj said. This model was focused on acquisition of millions of customers and offering multiple loans and services on a cross-sell basis to meet their financial needs, he said.