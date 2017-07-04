Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi says electronics ban on US flights to be lifted on July 5

The chief executive of Turkish Airlines expects the ban on electronic devices on flights the United States to be lifted on July 5, he said on Twitter on Monday.

(Image: Reuters)

The chief executive of Turkish Airlines expects the ban on electronic devices on flights the United States to be lifted on July 5, he said on Twitter on Monday. CEO Bilal Eksi did not give further details. Earlier on Monday, the United States lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures. In March, the United States banned laptops in cabins on flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight countries — Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey — to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.