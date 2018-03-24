Shocking claim by researcher: Narendra Modi app sharing personal information of users without consent

Narendra Modi app, the official mobile application of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is allegedly sharing the private information of its users, and that too a third party US company Clever tap.

Narendra Modi app, the official mobile application of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is allegedly sharing the private information of its users, and that too a third party US company Clever tap. Shocking, isn’t it? This claim comes from a French security researcher Elliot Alderson who has taken to Twitter to alleged the lear from the app to the US-based company without the users’ consent. On his Twitter handle, Alderson shared a series of tweets claiming that when a user creates a profile on the official app of PM Modi, all the device information that includes the Operating Software, network type, and Carrier etc is sent a third-party domain which belongs to the US Company Clever Tap.

He also tweeted that the personal information of users such as email, photo, gender and name are also being shared with Clever Tap without consent. Alderson claimed that the user’s device information and personal data, is sent to a third-party domain called in.wzrkt.com, which belongs to the US Company Clever Tap. “When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are send without your consent to a third-party domain called http://in.wzrkt.com .,” Alderson tweeted.

When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are send without your consent to a third-party domain called http://t.co/N3zA3QeNZO. pic.twitter.com/Vey3OP6hcf — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 23, 2018

He also posted the findings to show that the Narendra Modi actually sends the users information to Clever Tap without consent. He also tweeted that this domain is classified as a phishing link by the company G-Data. This website is hosted by @GoDaddy and the whois info are hidden. “After a quick search, this domain belongs to an American company called @CleverTap. According to their description, “#CleverTap is the next generation app engagement platform. It enables marketers to identify, engage and retain users and provides developers,” the researcher tweeted after tracing the domain back to Claver Tap.

This domain is classified as a phishing link by the company G-Data. This website is hosted by @GoDaddy and the whois info are hidden. pic.twitter.com/dRUx0fuZ38 — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 23, 2018

After a quick search, this domain belongs to an American company called @CleverTap. According to their description, “#CleverTap is the next generation app engagement platform. It enables marketers to identify, engage and retain users and provides developers” pic.twitter.com/Ikqp9GbCDm — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 23, 2018

Alderson has made charges earlier as well when in 2018, he claimed that a mobile phone company OnePlus is allegedly sending clipboard data back to a Chinese server. In his allegation, Alderson had accused that the file in the OxygenOS beta called badwords.txt may have helped the mobile company to identify some data and send it back to a Chinese server without a user’s consent.