Income Tax Return Deadline Extension 2026 Updates: With less than 48 hours left before the July 31 deadline, the race to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) has entered the final stretch. The due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 for most individual taxpayers remains July 31, 2026, and millions of taxpayers are yet to complete the process. As the deadline draws closer, speculation over a possible extension has also intensified, even as the Income Tax Department continues to urge taxpayers to file their returns on time.

Income Tax Return Due Date Extension 2026: Will the ITR filing deadline be extended beyond July 31?

As the deadline nears, many taxpayers are asking the same question: Will the government extend the ITR filing deadline beyond July 31 this year? So far, the Income Tax Department has not announced any extension. Unless an official notification is issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), taxpayers should assume that July 31 remains the final due date and avoid waiting until the last moment.

In this LIVE blog, we will bring you the latest updates on any announcement related to an ITR deadline extension, daily ITR filing numbers, income tax portal updates, refund processing trends, expert advice, common filing mistakes, and important developments from the Income Tax Department.

Income Tax Return Due Date Extension 2026: Latest CBDT updates, ITR filing count and taxpayer alerts

We’ll also explain what happens if you miss the deadline, whether you can file a belated return, the penalties and consequences involved, and practical tips to ensure your return is filed smoothly before the due date.

Follow our LIVE coverage for real-time updates on Income Tax Return filing, July 31 deadline developments, and everything taxpayers need to know before the filing window closes.

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