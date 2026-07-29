Income Tax Return Deadline Extension 2026 Updates: With less than 48 hours left before the July 31 deadline, the race to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) has entered the final stretch. The due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 for most individual taxpayers remains July 31, 2026, and millions of taxpayers are yet to complete the process. As the deadline draws closer, speculation over a possible extension has also intensified, even as the Income Tax Department continues to urge taxpayers to file their returns on time.
Income Tax Return Due Date Extension 2026: Will the ITR filing deadline be extended beyond July 31?
As the deadline nears, many taxpayers are asking the same question: Will the government extend the ITR filing deadline beyond July 31 this year? So far, the Income Tax Department has not announced any extension. Unless an official notification is issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), taxpayers should assume that July 31 remains the final due date and avoid waiting until the last moment.
In this LIVE blog, we will bring you the latest updates on any announcement related to an ITR deadline extension, daily ITR filing numbers, income tax portal updates, refund processing trends, expert advice, common filing mistakes, and important developments from the Income Tax Department.
Income Tax Return Due Date Extension 2026: Latest CBDT updates, ITR filing count and taxpayer alerts
We’ll also explain what happens if you miss the deadline, whether you can file a belated return, the penalties and consequences involved, and practical tips to ensure your return is filed smoothly before the due date.
Follow our LIVE coverage for real-time updates on Income Tax Return filing, July 31 deadline developments, and everything taxpayers need to know before the filing window closes.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Income below the taxable limit? You may still have to file ITR in some cases
Many taxpayers believe they don't need to file an Income Tax Return if their income is below the basic exemption limit. However, the Income-tax Act also prescribes certain specified situations where filing an ITR may still be mandatory, even if no tax is payable. Taxpayers should check these conditions before deciding to skip ITR filing.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Can you revise your ITR after filing it? Here's what taxpayers should know
Made a mistake while filing your Income Tax Return? Don't panic. The Income-tax Act allows taxpayers to file a revised return if they discover an error or miss reporting any income, subject to the prescribed time limit. However, experts advise taxpayers to check all details carefully before filing to avoid the need for revisions.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Who cannot use ITR-1 to file Income Tax Return?
While ITR-1 (Sahaj) is the most commonly used form by salaried taxpayers, not everyone is eligible to use it. If you have capital gains, foreign assets or income from business or profession, you may have to file your Income Tax Return using a different ITR form. Filing the wrong form could delay the processing of your return.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Paid self-assessment tax? Make sure it reflects before filing ITR
If you have paid self-assessment tax to clear your tax dues before filing your Income Tax Return, check that the payment has been correctly reflected on the income tax e-filing portal before submitting your ITR. This helps avoid tax demand notices later due to a mismatch in tax payment records.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Filing ITR this year? Check the new reporting rules first
The ITR forms for AY 2026-27 include several changes compared with last year. Depending on the form you are using, you may have to provide additional details related to capital gains, deductions and other income. Before filing your Income Tax Return, make sure you are using the correct form and have all the required information ready.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Filing your return is not enough; don't forget to verify it
Many taxpayers complete the ITR filing process but forget to e-verify their return. Without verification, the Income Tax Return is treated as invalid. After filing your return, make sure you complete the verification process and save the acknowledgement for your records.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Even if you don't have to pay tax, filing ITR can still help
Many people think there is no need to file an Income Tax Return if they don't have any tax to pay. But filing an ITR can still be useful. It can help you claim a tax refund, serve as proof of income while applying for a home loan or visa, and provide financial records for future use.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Got an income tax notice? Don't skip filing your return
Receiving an Income Tax notice does not mean you can ignore your ITR filing. If you are required to file an Income Tax Return, you should do so within the applicable due date unless the notice specifically says otherwise. Ignoring either the notice or the filing requirement could lead to further action by the Income Tax Department.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Can you change your tax regime while filing ITR?
Many taxpayers are asking whether they can switch between the old tax regime and the new tax regime while filing their Income Tax Return. In general, salaried taxpayers can choose the tax regime while filing their return, subject to the applicable rules. However, the rules are different for people with business or professional income, so they should check the provisions carefully before making a choice.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Choosing the wrong ITR form can create problems later
Selecting the correct ITR form is just as important as reporting the correct income. For example, taxpayers with capital gains, foreign assets or certain other types of income may not be eligible to use ITR-1. Filing the wrong form could result in a defective return or delay in processing. Check the eligibility conditions before submitting your return.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Changed jobs during the year? Don't ignore this before filing ITR
If you changed jobs during FY 2025-26, check your tax details carefully before filing your Income Tax Return. Your previous and current employers may have deducted TDS separately, which could result in lower tax being deducted overall. Compare your Form 16, Form 26AS and AIS before filing to avoid paying additional tax later.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Filing ITR after the due date? You could lose an important tax benefit
Missing the Income Tax Return due date does not just mean paying a penalty. If you file your ITR late, you may lose the benefit of carrying forward certain losses, such as capital losses and business losses, to future years. These losses can help reduce tax in future, but only if the return is filed within the prescribed deadline, subject to the Income-tax Act.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Miss July 31? You can still file ITR, but it may cost you
If you miss the July 31 ITR filing deadline, you can still file a belated Income Tax Return, provided you do so within the time allowed under the Income-tax Act. However, filing after the due date may mean paying a late fee under Section 234F, interest on unpaid tax and losing some tax benefits. That's why tax experts advise taxpayers not to wait for the last day.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: July 31 is not the last date for every taxpayer
Many taxpayers believe that July 31 is the last date for everyone to file an Income Tax Return (ITR). That's not correct. The July 31 deadline is mainly for salaried individuals, pensioners and others whose accounts are not required to be audited. Some taxpayers with business or professional income have a later due date, while tax audit cases have an even later deadline. Before rushing to file your return, check which Income Tax Return deadline 2026 applies to you.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Is it mandatory to file ITR to claim a tax refund?
If excess tax has been deducted through TDS or advance tax, filing an Income Tax Return is generally necessary to claim the refund. Taxpayers expecting a refund should complete their ITR before the July 31 deadline instead of waiting for an extension announcement.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Can you change your bank account after filing ITR?
Your bank account plays an important role in receiving an income tax refund. Before submitting your Income Tax Return, ensure your bank account is correctly pre-validated. Incorrect details could delay the refund process.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Filed your ITR? Check the status online
After filing and verifying your Income Tax Return, taxpayers can track the status of their return on the income tax e-filing portal. Checking the status regularly helps you know whether the return has been processed or whether any further action is required.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Can you file ITR after July 31?
Yes, taxpayers may be able to file a belated Income Tax Return after July 31, subject to the provisions of the Income-tax Act. However, filing after the due date could involve a late filing fee and other consequences. Taxpayers should not assume there will be an Income Tax Return due date extension.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Documents required to file ITR-2 form
Form 16, Form 16A, Form 26AS, AIS, rent paid receipts, profit/loss statement of capital gain transactions, bank passbook, Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs), rent proof if rent received from your rented house property, and proofs for claiming tax saving deductions under sections 80C, 80D, 80G, and 80GG are among the documents that individuals should keep ready who receive income other than income chargeable under the head "Profits and Gains of Business or Profession" and filing ITR-2 form.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: What is the last date to file a belated return for AY 2026 -27?
A belated return for Assessment Year (AY) 2026–27 may be submitted on or before December 31, 2026, or before the assessment ends, whichever comes first, in accordance with Section 139(4) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. A belated ITR can be filed if an individual not subject to audits misses the original due date, which is 31st July 2026.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: What if a taxpayer is unable to claim house rent allowance while filing ITR?
House rent allowance (HRA) claims under section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act are not allowed under the new tax regime, which took effect in AY 2024–2025. Therefore, a salaried person must select the old tax regime while filing his or her ITR by the deadline in order to claim HRA. They can use ITR-1 or ITR-2 forms to claim HRA exemptions.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Key changes in ITR-1 form for AY 2026-27 taxpayers should know before the deadline
Since the July 31 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for AY 2026–2027 is less than 48 hours away, taxpayers should be aware that there are significant changes to the ITR-1 form that they need to be aware of before submitting their ITR. The key modifications include the removal of requirements for reporting foreign retirement benefits, the addition of a new, specific field for "rent which cannot be realized" to help taxpayers with rented properties, and allowing taxpayers to report income from up to two house properties in ITR-1 rather than just 1 property.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Who cannot file ITR 2 & ITR 3 forms?
The Income Tax Department states that an individual or Hindu Undivided Family who seeks to claim a deduction under section 10AA or whose total income for the financial year includes income from business or profession cannot utilise Form ITR-2. On the other hand, the ITR-3 form cannot be used by any person other than an individual or a HUF who doesn’t have income from business or profession.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Documents required to file ITR-1 form
Taxpayers must gather documents such as AIS, Form 16, house rent receipts, investment payments, and premium receipts to submit ITR-1 by July 31st, 2026, at the latest. The Income Tax Department states that because ITR return forms are attachment-free, a taxpayer is not required to attach any additional documents, such as TDS certificates or proof of investment, with their income return, whether the ITR is submitted electronically or manually.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: ITR-1 rules: Income that doesn't qualify
Profits and gains from businesses and professions, short-term capital gains, LTCG under section 112A surpassing Rs. 1.25 lakhs, income from more than one house property, income under the head "other sources" that includes lottery winnings, managing and owning race horses, income taxable at special rates under section 115BBDA or section 115BBE, and income divided up under section 5A's provisions.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: ITR-1 house property schedule: What's new?
The Income Tax Department introduced the new schedule Section 24(b) from AY 2025–2026, which enables homebuyers under the old tax regime to claim up to Rs 2 lakh per year on home loan interest under Section 24(b) for self-occupied properties. The following details must be submitted by the taxpayer in this schedule: the name of the bank or institution from which the loan was received, the loan account number, the date the loan was approved, the total loan amount, the amount of the loan that is now outstanding, and the interest amount.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Is declaring your employment type mandatory in ITR?
The Income Tax Department states that when filing an ITR, it is necessary to specify the type of employment for any of the following types of employment: central government employee, state government employee, public sector enterprise employee, whether central or state government, pensioners (CG/SG/PSU/OTHER), and private sector employee. When it comes to family pension income, declaring the type of employment is not required.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Can you switch between the old and new tax regime while filing ITR?
One of the most searched questions this year is about changing the tax regime. Whether you can switch between the old tax regime and the new tax regime depends on your source of income and the applicable rules. Before filing your Income Tax Return, check the eligibility conditions carefully to avoid mistakes.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: Who must file Income Tax Return by July 31?
The July 31 Income Tax Return deadline generally applies to individuals, salaried employees, pensioners, freelancers and other taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited. Taxpayers should confirm the due date applicable to their category instead of assuming everyone has the same deadline.
Income Tax Return Deadline 2026 LIVE: How much late fee will you pay if you miss the due date?
Taxpayers who fail to file their Income Tax Return by the due date may have to pay a late filing fee under Section 234F. The fee can be up to Rs 5,000 for eligible taxpayers, while those with total income up to Rs 5 lakh may have to pay up to Rs 1,000, subject to the applicable provisions. Filing before the July 31 ITR deadline helps avoid this additional cost.