India’s wealth creation story continues to be anchored by traditional industries, but entrepreneurs from new-age sectors are rapidly narrowing the gap, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List 2026, prepared in partnership with Crisil Intelligence.

Eighty-three percent of the Rs 104 lakh crore in individual equity wealth tracked in the study is held by wealth creators from traditional or “old economy” sectors. However, digital-first businesses, technology-led firms and other new-economy ventures are steadily increasing their presence, accounting for 15.5% of total wealth despite representing a relatively younger cohort of entrepreneurs.

The report, which tracked 3,040 individuals with equity wealth exceeding Rs 425 crore each, offered what its authors describe as the most comprehensive mapping of individual equity wealth in India to date.

India’s wealth creators hold Rs 104 lakh crore in equity

Collectively, the 3,040 individuals featured in the report hold Rs 104 lakh crore worth of equity wealth. The study notes that every individual on the list has an equity holding of more than Rs 425 crore, making it one of the broadest assessments of wealth creation across listed and unlisted businesses in the country.

Rather than simply ranking the richest individuals, the report seeks to capture how wealth has been created across different sectors, business models and generations, from long-established industrial houses to founders of fast-growing technology companies.

Old economy remains dominant

According to the 360 ONE-Crisil report, 2,267 wealth creators belong to traditional sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, industrials, financial services, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, energy and consumer businesses.

These sectors account for 83% of the total wealth represented in the list, showing the strength of businesses that have compounded value over several decades. The report also attributes the dominance to the long operating histories of these companies, established capital bases and sustained growth across economic cycles.

New economy gaining ground

While the old economy continues to dominate in terms of wealth, the report revealed the rapid emergence of entrepreneurs from new-age industries.

It found that 711 individuals, or 23.3% of all wealth creators, built their fortunes in sectors classified as the new economy, including technology, internet platforms, software, digital services and other innovation-driven businesses.

Together, these entrepreneurs account for 15.5% of the total wealth captured in the report.

According to the study, the difference between the old and new economy is largely a function of time rather than structural limitations. Traditional businesses have had decades to compound wealth, while many technology-led companies have emerged only over the past decade.

“The direction of compounding is not in question,” the report noted, suggesting that new-economy businesses are expected to continue increasing their share of India’s wealth creation.

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Wealth spans generations

The report also revealed the diversity of India’s wealth creators, with individuals ranging in age from seven to 96 years.

It includes members of legacy business families navigating multi-generational succession alongside first-generation entrepreneurs, many of whom are still in their thirties.

According to the report, India’s wealth landscape shows multiple paths to value creation, from industrial businesses that have expanded over generations to digital ventures that have achieved scale within a few years.

Snapshot of India’s evolving economy

Prepared using Crisil Intelligence’s research methodology, the report analyses not only the scale of individual wealth but also its sectoral composition, geographic distribution and changing trends.

The findings suggest that while India’s economic foundation rests on established industries, the country’s wealth creation engine is becoming increasingly diversified as technology-led enterprises mature and scale.