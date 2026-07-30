Tamil Nadu could lead the next phase of India’s wind energy expansion by optimising its existing manufacturing and workforce capabilities according to the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA).

The industry body recently commissioned a report titled Action Items for Energy Transition in Tamil Nadu, outlining policy and infrastructure measures that can strengthen the state’s position as a wind-equipment manufacturing and export centre.

The report formed the basis of discussions at the Tamil Nadu Wind India Leadership Summit 2026 that took place earlier today and received attendance from government officials, policymakers and industry representatives.

The recommendations come as Tamil Nadu remains India’s second largest wind-power market. The state had 12,273 MW of installed wind capacity as of June 30, accounting for more than a fifth of India’s total capacity of 57,443 MW, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

India added 1,348.55 MW of wind capacity during the first three months of the current financial year. The country had recorded its highest annual wind-capacity addition of 6.05 GW in 2025-26, indicating a revival in a sector that had previously faced slower installations and execution challenges.

Repowering ageing wind farms

A key focus of the IWTMA report is the repowering of older wind projects.

Tamil Nadu was among the earliest states to develop wind energy at scale. Several of its older wind farms use turbines with relatively small capacities compared with the multi-megawatt machines available today.

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Replacing these units with larger and more efficient turbines could increase generation from existing wind-rich sites. However, repowering projects have faced challenges related to land ownership, transmission connectivity and project economics.

The report calls for measures to make repowering commercially viable, alongside better policy execution and capital expenditure subsidies.

India has already introduced a national policy covering the repowering and life extension of wind projects. IWTMA’s recommendations seek a more enabling state-level framework to translate this potential into new capacity.

Manufacturing and export push

The report also proposes the development of manufacturing hubs around Ennore and VOC Port to strengthen supply chains and improve access to export infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu currently exports wind turbines and components worth more than Rs 1,000 crore annually, supporting thousands of direct and indirect jobs, according to IWTMA. The association believes the state can expand this base as global demand for clean-energy equipment rises.

“Tamil Nadu has long been the foundation of India’s wind energy ecosystem, with the industrial capability, skilled workforce and natural resources to lead the sector’s next era of growth,” IWTMA Vice-Chairman and Secretary Saravanan Manickam told PTI.

He added that the state had an opportunity to emerge not only as India’s wind manufacturing hub but also as a globally competitive export base.

India’s domestic wind manufacturing industry has an annual production capacity of about 18 GW, covering turbines as well as components such as blades, towers, generators and gearboxes. The country is also the world’s fourth-largest wind-power market by installed capacity.

Grid and offshore wind opportunity

IWTMA’s recommendations to the government also include planning transmission infrastructure ahead of demand, advancing Green Energy Corridor projects and improving grid readiness to handle higher volumes of variable renewable power.

As per IWTMA, grid expansion will be crucial because wind generation is concentrated during particular months and hours. Delays in evacuation infrastructure can lead to congestion and restrict the amount of renewable electricity that can be absorbed.

IWTMA has also called for faster development of offshore wind projects. IWTMA Chief Executive Aditya Pyasi said an enabling investment environment and timely execution would be critical to sustaining the sector’s growth.

“The recommendations presented in this report are intended to support policy dialogue around strengthening manufacturing, expanding exports, improving infrastructure and creating an investment-friendly ecosystem,” he said.

The industry body said coordinated action on repowering, transmission, manufacturing and offshore wind could help Tamil Nadu consolidate its leadership while contributing to India’s energy-security and clean-energy targets.