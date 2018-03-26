Riversong Fusion Bluetooth Speaker review: Great sound in retro style

At first look, the Riversong Fusion will remind you of a transistor radio from the eighties.

At first look, the Riversong Fusion will remind you of a transistor radio from the eighties. On close inspection, you see it is a portable Bluetooth speaker that comes wrapped in an attractive package that is hard to miss. Yes, you read it right —Riversong, one of the most recent Chinese device brands to debut in the fast-moving gadgets marketplace here, has come out with some out-of-the-box thinking and given its Fusion speaker a classic vintage look. Its retro-style device is a three-in-one; it brings all-in-one clock, radio and Bluetooth speaker. The Fusion Bluetooth speaker retails for Rs 2,299; let us take a look at some of its features.

The Riversong Bluetooth speaker (Black) has a stylish and waterproof design. It comes with 8W output for just about every person, from those who want good sound to outdoor adventurers and bass heads. With its latest Bluetooth technology (4.2) that assures omni-directional connection, you can even prop up your phone 33 feet away from the speaker and blast music all day through, thanks to its moderately powerful 2200mAh battery. And you also tune into its radio once in a while, hoping to listen to some old melodies which used to be your favourite.

At my end, I paired the Fusion speaker with my Dell laptop to dig into some of my old favourites. Initially, I had some issues connecting the two devices but I overcame that by turning off other Bluetooth devices in the vicinity. Once the set up is done, you can sit back and enjoy some good music. The speaker has great audio quality and solid battery life. Fusion also comprises OLED display and hands-free calling functionality.

My takeaways: Behind its retro style and simplicity, the Fusion hides a multitude of technologies integrating Bluetooth for wireless audio link to mobile phones, laptops and tablets, all-in-one clock and FM radio. I wanted a nice speaker-cum-radio with good sound and also that was pleasing to the eye and the Fusion has it all. I love the retro look. I am yet to use all the functions but I am happy with what I have seen so far.