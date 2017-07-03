Reliance Jio Summer Surprise to end now: Comparision with Airtel, Vodafone, Idea & BSNL, how the latest 4G offers match up

Reliance Jio vs Airtel, Vodafone vs Idea vs BSNL. Comparison of data packs.

In 2016, Reliance Jio had rolled out its freebies, and ever since then, consumers have witnessed a battle of tariffs in the telecom market. The telecom war became more intense when incumbents like Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL and Idea kept pushing hard to match the aggressive pricing of the Mukesh Ambani-owned company. Telcos in India resorted to combative data pricing thanks to Reliance Jio’s inexpensive data offerings. Jio, which rolled out its services on September 1, 2016, has already crossed 108 million user base. But, Reliance Jio’s ‘Summer Surprise’ offer will come to an end sometime in this month for a major number of subscribers, and if you had availed this offer, you will now have to recharge the number with new the data benefits. But before you recharge your number with a new pack, it is important you compare the prices with other networks. Since most of the service providers have been offering really cheap offers and good deals, here is a detailed list of offerings made by them. Check out below:

Reliance Jio tariff: The RJio Dhan Dhana Dhan plan has ended. It offered unlimited data at 4G speeds where users to avail upto 84GB with a daily limit of 1GB (unlimited data at 128kbps post 1GB usage), free voice calls to other networks across India, as well as unlimited SMS at Rs 309. However, now there will be a few changes to the offerings. Instead of 84GB of data, users will get 28GB 4G data for a period of 28 days. Meanwhile, under the Rs 509 plan, you will be able to avail 56GB of 4G data with a per day limit of 2GB (unlimited data at 128kbps post 2GB usage), free voice calls across networks as well as unlimited SMS. Earlier, Jio was offering 128GB of 4G data for a period of three months. Now, Jio is offering prepaid recharges starting Rs 19.

Additionally, post-paid subscribers, under the Rs 309 4G data plan can avail 30GB of 4G data and the other benefits that are available to pre-paid subscribers. But now, for such users too, the validity has come down to a month. Similarly, under the Rs 509 plan, subscribers can get only 60GB of 4G data with a daily limit of 2GB for a month. Earlier, the offering was 180GB data for 3 months, available until June.

Airtel offers: Airtel has a Rs 399 recharge plan which provides users with unlimited local and STD calls alongside 1GB 4G data daily. The plan is valid for 70 days. Meanwhile, in the Rs 345 plan, the 1GB data limit per day has increased to 2GB, while the unlimited local and STD calling features stay. Similarly, there is a Rs 549 plan which has unlimited local and STD call feature including 2.5GB data usage per day. Meanwhile, under a new Rs 244 offer, Airtel users are able to avail 1GB data per day for 70 days. This one comes with unlimited STD and local calls, yet there is a maximum limit of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls daily, and 1200 minutes of free calls on the network per week. Meanwhile, in the Rs 399 pack, there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period. Calls made to the same network will have a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. Airtel also has some data only plans for Rs 29 and Rs 98. The Rs 29 plan offers 200MB 3G/4G data for 30 days, while users will get 1GB 2G data for 28 days if they recharge with Rs 98.

Additionally, Airtel has extended its Monsoon Surprise offer by another three months for the postpaid users, giving them yet another opportunity to claim extra 30 GB data (10GB per month for three months). In order to get this offer, postpaid subscribers will have to go to the MyAirtel application on their smartphones.

Also, talktime-only plans like Rs 90 and Rs 120 are also available for Airtel subscribers. While Rs 120 recharge pack will provide customers with full talktime with unlimited validity and they will get Rs 83 talktime if they recharge with Rs 90.

Vodafone deals: Vodafone had recently announced a new tariff plan called SuperNight, and it is offering unlimited 3G/4G data for usage and download for five hours. The new plan is available only to Vodafone pre-paid customers and is priced at Rs 29. The Vodafone SuperNight plan is applicable between 1 am and 6 am. The unlimited data offer on SuperNight can be best used to browse and download a range of content from Vodafone Play too. The SuperNight packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The customers can also dial *444*4# to activate the pack.

Vodafone has reportedly been investing significantly in building Vodafone SuperNetTM, its internet network, offering HD Voice quality across its entire network and super mobile broadband experience across the country.

BSNL offer: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new offer, where it is offering 2GB of internet data per day as well as unlimited voice calls to its subscribers. The telecom network has rolled out a new plan under the name ‘BSNL Sixer’, and you can now get unlimited voice calling along with 2GB data per day for Rs 666 if you are a prepaid user.

BSNL’s offer of unlimited voice call feature to any network and internet data is valid for 60 days. This essentially means you can avail a total of 120GB of data at Rs 666. After the Rs 666 plan gets exhausted, BSNL prepaid subscribers have the option select the state-run network provider’s other tariff plans like ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’ as well as the recently launched ‘CHAUKKA -444’.

BSNL Postpaid: BSNL has also added some additional data offer for its post-paid users. Users who avail the Rs 99 plan will be provided with 250MB of data. Earlier there were no added benefits. BSNL postpaid subscribers who purchase the Rs 225 plan will be provided with 1GB data, while earlier it was 200MB. Under the Rs 325 plan, users will get 2GB of data, while before this it was compared to just 250MB data. Subscribers enrolled under Rs 525 plan and Rs 725 plan will now be provided with 3GB, (before this it was 500MB) and 5GB data (originally 1GB).

Idea Cellular plans: Idea Cellular has also brought new offers to the table. Idea, which had announced a merger with Vodafone, is offering its subscribers 79GB of data for Rs 396. The 70GB free data that Idea Cellular is offering, is for its 3G users for a period of 70 days. Additionally, the company is also offering free local and STD Idea to Idea calling, with a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week. After the daily or weekly limit is exhausted by the user, they will be charged at 30 paise per minute. The pack also includes 3000 minutes of local and STD calls on other networks. There is also a 1GB FUP limit on data usage and the user will be charged once the limit for the day is exhausted.