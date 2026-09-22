By Manish Gupta

AI is no longer in the pilot phase. Across government and enterprise, it is moving into sensitive, high-stakes operations. One question is rising to the top of every leadership agenda: who controls the data, models, infrastructure and policies behind it?

That question sits at the heart of sovereign AI, which at its core is the strategic capacity to independently govern, develop and operate an AI lifecycle with authority and trust over data, compute, models and policy. Globally, this shift is moving from long-term ambition to near-term execution for both governments and enterprises. What distinguishes India’s path is how it is coupling regulation with infrastructure at population scale.

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India’s approach to sovereign AI is one of the most distinctive in the region. Rather than treating regulation and innovation as separate workstreams, India has charted a course where they are deeply intertwined through national digital infrastructure. Programmes such as the IndiaAI Mission, combined with digital public infrastructure platforms including Aadhaar, UPI, ONDC and Bhashini, are driving population-scale AI capability while remaining aligned with national priorities and governance requirements. This infrastructure-led model means sovereignty is not aspirational; it is already being operationalised through platforms India’s citizens use every day.

The data confirms the momentum. A recent Dell Technologies-commissioned IDC report found that 96% of Indian government leaders are actively advancing sovereign AI strategies, with 97.7% expressing confidence in agentic AI as an adoption accelerator. Additionally, 73.3% believe sovereign AI is essential for protecting sensitive national data and ensuring compliance with local regulations. Seventy percent consider secure data sovereignty an important factor in AI investment decisions, while 73.3% believe sovereign AI enhances resilience against geopolitical risks and supply-chain disruptions.

India is not merely evaluating. Forty-six percent of government organisations are actively assessing sovereign AI technologies, another 46% are conducting proofs of concept, and 4% have moved into significant investment. That concentration of activity reflects a government sector transitioning from strategy into execution.

Despite their different missions, government and enterprise leaders are converging around common priorities. Confidence in AI begins with confidence in data, requiring visibility into where data resides, how it is governed and who has access. Governance follows closely, with accountability, transparency and responsible innovation forming the foundational trust layer that enables broader AI adoption across public institutions and regulated industries.

Infrastructure is equally important. Sovereign AI requires more than access to models. It depends on secure compute, resilient networks, cloud infrastructure and the ability to manage workloads within defined regulatory and operational boundaries. For enterprises in sectors such as banking, healthcare, telecom and manufacturing, control over where data is stored, how it moves and which models are used is becoming a strategic consideration.

Collaboration is another critical piece. India’s innovation ecosystem, spanning government programmes, IITs, IISc, start-ups and technology providers, demonstrates how partnerships can accelerate AI adoption while maintaining trusted oversight. Bhashini illustrates the power of ecosystem collaboration in building inclusive, multilingual AI capabilities at national scale. Sovereignty does not necessarily mean building everything independently; it can mean retaining control over critical layers while enabling a wider ecosystem to innovate.

India possesses world-class technology talent, but more than nine in 10 government leaders identified the need for specialised digital talent as a priority area, with network management and integration, AI operations, and sovereign data governance among the most in-demand competencies. Closing this skills gap across government and enterprise will be critical to accelerating India’s long-term growth.

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The stakes are rising as AI moves from a standalone tool to a continuous operating layer influencing decision-making, operations and service delivery. For India, its potential as a workforce multiplier spans national security, public healthcare, taxation, citizen services and economic productivity. As these systems become more deeply embedded, control, resilience and accountability become increasingly important.

Sovereign AI is therefore no longer only about compliance. It is becoming an operating model for trusted AI in regulated and data-sensitive environments. India is well positioned to lead this transition, combining digital public infrastructure, ambitious national AI programmes, a vibrant innovation ecosystem and a commitment to responsible technology adoption.

The challenge ahead is not simply access to models, but building AI environments that deliver control, compliance, performance and predictable outcomes at national scale. Achieving this will require sustained collaboration between government, industry, and research institutions, bringing together policy vision with engineering depth and execution capability.