Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp questioned whether OpenAI and other frontier AI companies can eventually go public, citing the potentially large legal liabilities associated with advanced AI systems. Karp made the comments during a CNBC interview while discussing the risks that would be disclosed if a frontier AI company such as OpenAI filed for an IPO.

Karp questions whether OpenAI will file an S-1

Asked what the risk factors in an S-1 filing could look like, Karp questioned whether such a filing would happen at all. “This is the thing. You’re assuming that there will be an S-1. Now I don’t — okay, maybe there will be,” Karp said in a CNBC interview. Karp said the potential liability facing frontier AI companies could become so large that government involvement may eventually be required. “The view that I believe they have is, these businesses have to be nationalized because if you don’t nationalize it, every single one of my clients is going to sue,” Karp said, according to CNBC. He added, “The only way to deal with this kind of liability is to go to the government and say, ‘Nationalise us, please.'”

AI liability could be a risk for public listing

Karp also argued that AI companies should be held responsible if their technology causes serious harm. “The first line of defense is you’re liable for your own actions. So it’s a weird twist they’re asking for societal regulations to get out of the first line of defense, which is if you build a technology that can destroy 10% of the world, that has civil and criminal liability attached to it,” he said. His comments put legal liability at the centre of the debate over whether frontier AI companies can operate as conventional publicly listed companies.

Karp’s comments do not mean that OpenAI cannot or will not pursue an IPO. They explain the legal and financial risks that could become important for frontier AI companies seeking to access public markets. OpenAI’s potential IPO has been the subject of speculation as the company continues to expand its business and develop increasingly capable AI systems.