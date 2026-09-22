By Abhisyant A

India’s AI opportunity will not be determined only by who builds the biggest model or deploys the most impressive chatbot. The more consequential question is whether India can develop, host, govern and apply AI on its own terms, while retaining control over the data, infrastructure and decisions that matter most.

That is sovereign AI. It does not require India to build every chip, software library or model, or turn away from global research. It requires enough capability, choice and operational control to ensure that essential services do not depend on a single external provider or an unauditable system.

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For enterprises, the central question is not whether a model can produce a convincing answer. It is whether that model can run reliably within a defined operating environment. A bank or hospital needs to know where prompts go, who can inspect them, how the system behaves under stress and what happens if the service becomes unavailable. These are infrastructure decisions before they are model decisions.

Hardware alone, however, is not sovereignty. A GPU is useful only when supported by high-speed networks, fast storage, reliable power, cooling, secure operating systems and skilled operators. Researchers need

predictable access and pricing. Enterprises need service levels, security, backup capacity and the ability to move workloads when commercial or geopolitical conditions change.

India’s compute strategy must therefore focus on usable capacity, not headline numbers. Different workloads require different infrastructure: high-end clusters for training, accelerator pools for fine-tuning, lower-cost environments for testing and distributed inference close to where data is generated. A national system should support universities and startups while also serving commercial workloads that can help finance its expansion.

Data is the second foundation of sovereign AI. Local hosting can reduce exposure to foreign jurisdictions and improve response times, but data residency is not the same as data sovereignty. Information stored in India can still be copied unnecessarily, accessed by too many administrators or used for purposes never explained to the people who generated it.

Sensitive government records, health information, financial transactions, industrial designs and critical infrastructure data require stronger controls than ordinary consumer applications. Organisations need clear rules for classification, access, encryption, retention, deletion and audit. They must be able to establish what happened to data during training, fine-tuning and inference.

India’s data advantage lies in its diversity—multiple languages, scripts, accents, occupations,

climate zones and forms of economic activity. Much of this material is fragmented, difficult to label or held by institutions that cannot freely release it. Data partnerships will need clear rules on provenance, consent, licensing, model ownership, correction and reuse.

This is particularly important for Indian-language AI. Speech recognition, translation, text-to-speech and multilingual search could make healthcare, education, agriculture, public services and commerce more accessible. A farmer could receive advice through a voice interface. A small business could understand a government tender in a familiar language. A nurse could search clinical guidance without translating every term manually.

But the technology will work only if it is tested against local realities. Models must handle accents, dialects, code-switching, regional names and uncertainty. Evaluation should involve local speakers and domain experts, not only generic benchmarks. A system that is fluent in English but unreliable in a district hospital is not an inclusive solution.

The same principle applies to models. India does not need to reproduce every frontier model developed elsewhere. Smaller, domain-specific models may be cheaper to operate, easier to audit and better suited to local infrastructure. Open models can encourage experimentation and reduce dependence on a small number of providers, but openness is not itself a guarantee of safety. Model weights can be misused, licences can be unclear and bias can persist.

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Trust will ultimately be operational. High-impact systems need documented data sources, model versions, evaluation results, access logs, human-override procedures and incident-response plans. Cybersecurity must cover the model supply chain as well as the data centre. Prompt injection, data poisoning, model theft and insecure integrations can turn a useful application into a route around existing controls.

This is where sovereign infrastructure providers such as NxtGen become relevant. Its portfolio spans Indian data-centre and cloud services, private cloud, GPU-as-a-service, managed security, backup and disaster recovery.

Sovereign AI depends on these layers working together.

By 2030, India should aim for a competitive AI ecosystem built on shared compute, trusted datasets, open standards, interoperable models, skilled operators and clear accountability. Sovereignty should mean having enough competence and choice to work with the world without surrendering control of India’s digital future.

The writer is Vice President, Product & Growth, NxtGen.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.