If you are a chief executive or market analyst, the most critical resource on your balance sheet isn’t venture capital or proprietary IP — it’s uninterrupted focus. Your average executive workday remains burdened by micro-friction, for example, cross-referencing email confirmations during live client calls, manually triaging email chains, or even toggling across multiple office apps and websites to compile project updates. This becomes trickier if you carry on with your business on your iPhone.

Thankfully, with iOS 27, Apple is quietly pivoting its mobile platform from a personal device to an operational force multiplier. At a time when Android is trying its best to be a multitasking powerhouse for phones of all shapes and sizes, iOS 27 in its latest iteration brings Apple Intelligence, deploying enterprise-grade AI designed to protect context and automate administrative workloads.

What’s even better is that most of the features run locally on the iPhone, meaning that your device doesn’t need to send your data to an external server for processing.

Hence, if you don’t plan to splurge your money on that shiny iPhone Duo and its flashy multitasking features, here’s how you can use your current or new slab-shaped iPhone to get work done easily.

Siri AI on iPhone and Mac

Note: You need to download the latest iOS 27 update on your iPhone to avail these features. Additionally, you will need to have one of the following iPhone models with you:

– iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

– iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

– iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

– iPhone Air

– iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

– iPhone Duo (yet to go on sale)

Live Call Context

If you are an executive juggling vendor renegotiations, institutional client check-ins, and complex travel logistics, getting quick access to specific confirmation numbers or transaction details in the middle of the conversation usually forces awkward pauses and frantic tab-swapping. Many times, it doesn’t work as naturally. This is where iOS 27 can help.

The iOS 27 update introduces ‘Call Context’ as an intelligent overlay that scans background data from Mail, Calendar, and Messages to bring out important documentation in real time while a call is active. For example, if you are speaking with an investment bank, an enterprise supplier, or a cross-border legal team, Call Context automatically finds and shows key reference codes, prior meeting outcomes, or linked briefs on the phone’s caller ID screen. This saves a lot of extra taps and swipes.

Natural-language automation via “Describe a Shortcut”

While custom automations in iOS have always offered power users a competitive edge, building multi-app logic has always required a huge investment of technical setup time. iOS 27 addresses that concern with ‘Describe a Shortcut.’

Hence, you can now execute complex operational workflows across multiple enterprise apps simply by stating what you want them to do for you.

For example, a manager can tell Apple Intelligence, “When I leave the trading desk, aggregate today’s completed Reminders, draft an end-of-day execution summary to my investment committee, and set my status to Out of Office.” Here, Apple Intelligence interprets the operational logic, interfaces with system and third-party APIs, and builds a fully functional workflow in seconds.

Siri AI and desktop-class system awareness

Rebuilt from scratch, Siri has now evolved from a basic voice interface into a contextual workflow partner.

Onscreen awareness: Siri now reads and parses live visual data on your display. When reviewing a complex quarterly earnings deck or an unformatted vendor proposal, for example, users can instruct, “Summarise the core financial commitments highlighted on this slide and draft a counter-proposal to the CFO,” executing across apps instantly.

Dedicated Siri app: A new Siri app syncs across iPhone, iPad, and Mac via Private Cloud Compute, giving your conversations a home. Hence, if you initiated a deep-dive market analysis, document breakdown, and research threads on your iPhone during a morning commute, you can access them on your Mac once you are at your desk.

Systemwide writing tools: Executive-level draft generation, concise summaries, and tonal adjustments are natively embedded into every standard text field. This ensures polished communication across Mail, Slack, or enterprise terminal apps. Think of it as your manager doing a quick copy check before you send out a crucial email to the vendor for a project.

High-density mobile research in Safari

For research analysts and corporate strategists, the Safari web browser receives a significant workspace upgrade. The browser automatically synthesises sprawling research sessions into structured ‘Tab Topics’, instantly clustering related market reports, regulatory filings, and news sources by project.

Meanwhile, a new ‘Notify Me’ monitoring engine allows analysts to pin key regulatory or corporate web pages, delivering real-time alerts the moment a competitor updates their press room, pricing matrix, or financial disclosure.

iOS 27 is presently available to download as an update on iPhone 11 and models launched later. Siri AI, however, is available only on the models supporting Apple Intelligence features.