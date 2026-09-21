KEC International’s order book crossed Rs 39,000 crore so far in FY27. The company also had L1 orders worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore, taking its total order book plus L1 position to more than Rs 40,000 crore. The tender pipeline stood at over Rs 2 lakh crore, providing strong visibility for future order inflows.

KEC International bags Rs 1,303 crore orders across T&D, cables

KEC International secured its latest order on September 14. The new orders were worth Rs 1,303 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables & Conductors businesses.

The T&D orders include a 400 kV transmission line project in Northern India, 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia, and the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, while the Cables & Conductors business has won orders in India and overseas markets.

KEC International said in its latest regulatory filing that the company’s year-to-date (so far in CY2026) order intake has crossed Rs 7,600 crore.

“These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward.”

KEC International FY27 guideline

KEC International maintained its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 12-15%, despite near-term challenges from geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East, labour shortages and delays in project closures.

The company’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) remained the biggest contributor to KEC’s order visibility. The segment’s order book plus L1 position were at more than Rs 25,000 crore by the end of June 2026.

In its Q1FY27 itself, the company secured around Rs 3,600 crore of new T&D orders across India, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

KEC International Q1FY27

In Q1FY27, KEC’s profit after tax stood at Rs 73 crore. KEC’s revenue stood at Rs 5,024 crore. The company said margins are expected to improve gradually, with a more meaningful recovery expected from the third quarter, depending partly on developments in the Middle East.

About KEC International

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company and the flagship company of the RPG Group. The company operates across Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables & Conductors, with a footprint spanning more than 110 countries, including EPC and supply of towers and cables.

KEC International share price

The share price of KEC International has declined 25.57% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has fallen 45.33%.