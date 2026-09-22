By N Jayakumar

Spend a few minutes with Indian market data this year and a strange picture emerges: an economy widely billed as the world’s standout growth story, sitting inside a stock market that has spent much of 2026 going nowhere or backward. The Sensex and Nifty are down roughly 13-14% and 11-12% for the year, even as domestic investors have been unrelenting buyers throughout. It is a paradox worth sitting with, because it mirrors — almost exactly — the split playing out inside India’s consumption economy, where entrepreneurial, smaller companies are growing organically while the biggest incumbents increasingly buy their growth rather than build it.

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Start with the flows. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold well over Rs 2.5 lakh crore of Indian equities in 2026, spooked by a combination of continuing geopolitical stress — including the Strait of Hormuz tensions that unsettled emerging-market sentiment through the year — alongside sticky inflation, a weakening rupee, surging crude prices, and largely flattish large-cap earnings. Domestic institutions have more than absorbed the selling, buying upward of `4 lakh crore, backed by relentless SIP flows and pension money. Yet that wall of local money has not translated into headline index gains, because the FII-heavy, index-weighted large caps — banks, IT bellwethers, legacy consumer staples — are precisely the stocks foreigners have been exiting.

The result is a sharply bifurcated market beneath the flat headline number. While the Sensex and Nifty have languished, the BSE MidCap 150 and BSE SmallCap 250 have held up far better, with smallcaps essentially flat to positive even as large caps fell double digits. IPO issuance has, if anything, boomed alongside this rotation: FY26 saw a record roughly `1.9 lakh crore raised across 366 issues, with mainboard fundraising alone crossing Rs 1.7-1.8 lakh crore — investors funnelling fresh capital into newer, smaller, and often founder-led businesses even as they abandon the old benchmark heavyweights. It is the same instinct on display in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) aisle: capital and attention moving towards smaller, nimbler operators, while the biggest, most widely-owned names struggle to re-rate.

This is where the market story and the consumption story converge. Just as legacy fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) majors have responded to nimbler D2C brands stealing share by acquiring them rather than out-innovating them internally, India’s largest listed companies — many of them FII darlings — are increasingly a source of capital and M&A activity rather than the locus of growth itself. Big companies, whether FMCG conglomerates or index heavyweights, are responding the same way in both arenas — by buying their way into the growth curve rather than generating it organically, whether that means acquiring a Minimalist or a Beardo, or watching capital rotate into small-caps they cannot easily replicate.

There are, however, tentative signs that this is turning. FII outflows eased sharply in July to just `5,780 crore — the lowest monthly figure of 2026 — with a brief window of net foreign buying in the final week of the month, a signal analysts read as improving confidence in India’s earnings trajectory. That trajectory did, in fact, accelerate: MSCI India firms posted 19% revenue growth and 16% profit growth in Q1 FY27, the strongest showing since mid-2024, while a broader sample of BSE 500 and BSE 1000 companies posted median sales and profit growth of 17-22% — the best in eight quarters — with small and mid-caps once again outpacing large caps on earnings, not just share-price performance.

The valuation backdrop adds to the case for a turning point. India ended 2025 with its worst relative performance against emerging-market peers since 1994, and its weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index slipped to a two-year low near 16% as global fund managers rotated towards China, Taiwan, and South Korea. That underperformance has closed much of India’s historic valuation premium over the broader EM pack — precisely the kind of setup that has, in past cycles, preceded a reallocation once conditions elsewhere become less favourable.

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That is where the overseas picture becomes relevant. US markets have spent much of 2026 grinding to fresh records — the S&P 500 touched an all-time high above 7,790 in mid-August, up roughly 13.1% for the year — but the rally has come with rich valuations, thinning breadth, and the kind of seasonal fragility historically associated with the back half of a US mid-term election year, when drawdowns of 7% or more are common between August and October. If developed-market highs finally give ground even modestly, a re-rating of laggard India — cheap on a relative basis, with an earnings cycle now inflecting upward and geopolitical noise plausibly past its worst — becomes a considerably more crowded trade to be positioned for.

For investors, the read-through is that the label “India growth story” now needs a subscript. The mega-cap, FII-owned index is not where investors have gone hunting for growth this year, and the earnings and price action back that choice up. Growth has instead concentrated in the smaller, nimbler pockets of the market — much as it has in India’s consumer economy, where D2C brands and premium challengers are outgrowing the legacy majors that dominate the benchmark indices. Should global capital finally rotate back towards India as overseas peers cool from their highs, it is likely to first rediscover the very same overlooked pockets that domestic investors have already been quietly building positions in all year — reinforcing, rather than reversing, the shift already under way beneath the surface of a deceptively flat headline index.

The writer is Managing Director and Group CEO, Prime Securities Limited.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.