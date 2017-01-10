Reliance Jio has the fastest 4G speed, leaves behinds Vodafone & Airtel, says TRAI data

Earlier in October, TRAI data had a completely different picture to paint, when it depicted that Jio was actually the slowest network among incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance itself. (Source: IE)

According to latest TRAI data, Reliance Jio provides its users with faster 4G speeds than Vodafone and Airtel. This has been informed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and according to the data, RJio 4G speeds have sped up the charts dramatically till December 2016. Earlier in October, TRAI data had a completely different picture to paint, when it depicted that Jio was actually the slowest network among incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance itself. The source of all the numbers is TRAI’s speed testing app called MySpeed Portal. The app is available on Android and iOS as well as web users can access it. The rise in speed is a welcome change for Jio users, who had complaints regarding that.

When you enter Reliance Jio in the operator section of the speed test portal, the ‘download’ speed presented is 9.92 Mbps. Meanwhile, Airtel has been ranked second in the list with 8.07 Mbps speed and Vodafone came in third with a speed of 7.53 Mbps. Meanwhile, Reliance’s own network had only 5.74 Mbps speed. But the bad news is that Jio still scores low in the upload speed section. It has an average speed of 2.62 Mbps. Vodafone had the fastest at 4.09 Mbps, followed by Idea at 3.9 Mbps and Airtel at 3.31 Mbps. But notably, the speed data is restricted to only until December 2016, when the Welcome Offer ended, and so did the 4GB daily data limit.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer has been currently running on smartphones. The new deal also gives the users, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features but there is something additional available. RJio has incorporated two ‘Booster’ packs in the MyJio app. The two packs, which are paid features, will provide users additional 4G data on top of the free promotional offer. The main change in the new offer from the ‘Welcome offer’ is that the daily limit for data usage has now come down to 1GB, which earlier gave users a daily Fair Use Policy (FUP) limit of 4GB.

Meanwhile, as a counter to Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year offer, rival service providers Airtel and Vodafone, have decided to add fuel to the tariff wars by announcing their own plans.

While, Reliance has promised that it will keep voice calling and messages free for customers for a lifetime, rival company Airtel just introduced a new offer that will offer customers free data for 12 months if they switch to Airtel’s 4G network. According to reports, the offer will open on January 4, 2017, and will close on February 28, 2017. The offer will be available to Airtel customers across India. Airtel will offer free 3GB/month data for 1 year to new 4G customers.