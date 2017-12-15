Reliance Entertainment releases WWE Mayhem: The action-packed wrestling game now available on Apple iOS, Android devices

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal (Image Source IE)

The fans of WWE need to smile as Reliance Games has partnered with World Wrestling Entertainment to launch a game featuring WWE superstars and legends. The new action game ‘WWE Mayhem’ is available and can be downloaded free on iOS devices via the App Store and Android smartphones and tablets through Google Play. Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Entertainment – Digital, was quoted by IANS as saying, “With a spectacular roster of some of the best champions to ever enter the ring, WWE Mayhem lets fans decide which WWE legends and superstars are truly the greatest of all time.”

The WWE is highly popular among kids and adults both in India. For adults its more of a nostalgia. WWE Mayhem will also allow players to unlock unique content when used in conjunction with Mattel’s WWE Retro Figures. Users having WWE Retro Figures can unlock the new WWE superstars by scanning their figure. Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products said, “WWE Mayhem captures all the energy, excitement and emotion of WWE’s live action in a mobile experience that any fan can enjoy.”

WWE Mayhem will offer users from around the world to take on each other in one-on-one contests. There are different options available in the game, for example, there are weekly events and challenges pulled from real-world WWE shows or enter tag-team match-ups with other champions.

The World Wrestling Entertainment sees India as a huge market and earlier this month the company did a live show in New Delhi in which former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was defeated by legendary Triple H. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is US-based publicly traded, a privately controlled entertainment company that deals primarily in professional wrestling. The company also draws revenue from films, music, video games, product licensing, and direct product sales.