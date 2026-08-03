Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the web-slinger, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has stormed theatres worldwide, delivering the second-biggest global opening weekend in box office history.

As per Variety, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film collected $927 million worldwide in its opening weekend, trailing only Avengers: Endgame’s $1.2 billion debut from 2019.

The film, which also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal, has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike, holding a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes — alongside a 98% audience score, tying the MCU’s audience record — and an ‘A’ CinemaScore rating. It has also notched an 8.2 rating on IMDb, reportedly the best of Holland’s tenure as the character, edging out even No Way Home’s 8.1.

US box office: Second-biggest domestic opening ever

According to Deadline, Brand New Day opened to $355 million in North America, falling just short of Avengers: Endgame’s all-time domestic opening record of $357 million.

The film also broke the record for the biggest single-day and preview haul in box office history, with $168 million on its first day and $72 million from previews, reports Variety, edging past Endgame’s previous mark of $60 million.

Deadline further noted that the film powered the biggest-ever domestic weekend at the North American box office, with roughly $430 million pulled in collectively by the weekend’s top releases.

International and worldwide numbers

Internationally, the film pulled in $572 million from 66 markets, as per Variety, with China leading the charge at $121 million, followed by the United Kingdom at $49 million, Mexico at $38.3 million and South Korea at $25 million. The film also set opening-weekend records in individual markets including France ($26.6 million), Brazil ($23.8 million) and Spain ($15.6 million), according to the report.

Deadline noted that with such a strong China debut, the film could eventually cross the $2 billion mark globally, a feat achieved by only seven films in cinema history so far. Sony’s motion picture group chair Tom Rothman called the results historic, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige credited the film’s success to audiences turning out to experience it as intended, as per Variety.

India box office: Biggest opener ever for a Hollywood film

The film has been equally dominant in India. As per Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to a gross of Rs 72.4 crore on day one across 17,250 shows, with a net collection of Rs 60.60 crore.

The momentum only grew from there — the film registered a Saturday gross of Rs 82–84 crore, reportedly the biggest single-day collection ever recorded by a non-Indian film at the Indian box office, as per the report. By the end of its opening weekend, the film had grossed Rs 215.5 crore in India across 51,855 shows, according to Sacnilk, which also reported that the film crossed the four-million-ticket mark on BookMyShow within its opening weekend.

Globally, Brand New Day has now overtaken No Way Home’s $587.2 million opening to become the best worldwide debut in the franchise’s history, as per Deadline, marking career-best openings for Zendaya, director Destin Daniel Cretton and Sony Pictures as a studio.

With reviews continuing to be strong, trackers expect the film to comfortably cross the $1 billion mark globally within its first week, potentially making it the highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, ahead of Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 5.