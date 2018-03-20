  4. MobiKwik woos customers, offers massive cashback on completing Aadhaar based KYC process; check details

In a bid to encourage users to complete the e-KYC procedure for their wallets, MobiKwik has come out with an attractive scheme to get their customers going on the process.

In a bid to encourage users to complete the e-KYC procedure for their wallets, MobiKwik has come out with an attractive scheme to get their customers going on the process. In a first, MobiKwik has announced the roll out an offer to encourage its million users to complete the e-KYC verification. The digital financial services platform will be offering its subscribers with a ‘SuperCash’ of Rs 300. The customers can avail this offer by using the code- KYC300.

Announcing the offer, Bipin Preet Singh, Founder and CEO, MobiKwik said: “KYC is a necessary step to pave way for interoperability between PPIs, bank accounts and cards in a phased manner. There has been a lot of confusion amongst the users, post the KYC compliance deadline of February 28. We, at MobiKwik, are working tirelessly to ensure than all our customers complete their e-KYC at the earliest possible, so they can continue using the mobile wallets. This initiative is aimed to informing our customers that e-KYC is a simple process that can be done on the user’s phones and will not take more than a minute.”

Here are the steps to complete the MobiKwik KYC process in 60 seconds:

Step 1: The user needs to log on to the app and enter his Aadhar number to begin the e-KYC process.

Step 2: Once the Aadhar details have been registered, the customer gets an OTP on the phone.

Step 3: The e-KYC is complete the moment customer uploads this OTP.

Digital transactions have been on the rise in India. In December 2017, transactions worth Rs 12,568 crore ($1.93 billion) were carried out on e-wallets, according to the Reserve Bank of India. This is compared to Rs 3,385 crore in October 2016, before demonetisation, which gave a big boost to the industry.

