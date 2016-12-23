Google’s new OS is called Android Things; all you need to know about the Internet of Things software

Interestingly, the name Android Things might sound new, but it is in fact just a rebrand of the name Brillo. Brillo was announced by Google in 2015 as an Android based OS for IoT devices. (Picture: Reuters)

With the advent of smart devices all over, Google wants to put its own Android in every one of them. It rolled out a new variant of Android called as Android Things for Internet of Things platform. This new OS can run on devices like routers, speakers and security camera among other things. This will make it easier for hardware companies since they are already familiar with the development tools for Android. Interestingly, the name Android Things might sound new, but it is in fact just a rebrand of the name Brillo. Brillo was announced in 2015 as an Android based OS for IoT devices.

The major change in Android Things from Brillo is that it now has same developer tools as that of a normal Android OS which means that seasoned developers will not have to learn new tricks and will be able to build new products directly. Android Things OS supports a part of the original Android SDK. Android Things, unlike standard Android, will work at the back end to enable really smart devices to handle difficult tasks. This requires better and smarter devices also, like ovens, printers etc. Though the name might suggest otherwise, but it is not the software responsible for the integration of Android smartphones. That aspect is in fact done by Weave, another system which the company unveiled during the launch of Brillo. Weave is a cloud service which handles device registration and integration with other Google services like the Google Assistant among other things.

It is unclear which companies have or will sign for this, but Android Things with its new branding sure looks to have got a new push and appears more saleable. Meanwhile, Microsoft is trying to make Windows 10 for IoT for manufacturers and Amazon, though has no device OS, will push AWS Lambda developers. All of them are working hard at their IoT plans also to gather attention towards their cloud platforms.