Passengers waiting for the rollout of more Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have received a fresh timeline, with the first protype from the upgraded Marathwada Rail Coach Factory (MCRF) in Latur expected to roll out during the current financial year.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) said manufacturing activities are progressing at the Latur facility as it expands into rolling-stock manufacturing through its tie-up with Russian firm Transmashholding (TMH).

This latest update was shared by RVNL Chairman and Managing Director Saleem Ahmed while addressing shareholders at the company’s 23rd Annual General Meeting held on August 25.

When is the first prototype expected?

RVNL’s official statement does not mention a particular month or date. It states the first prototype is expected to roll out during the current financial year, which runs until March 31, 2027.

As per news agency PTI, the company had earlier aimed for June 2026 for the first prototype. The timeline has now been extended to March 31 next year.

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The revised schedule means passengers waiting for the next phase of Vande Bharat’s expansion into overnight travel may have to wait longer for the prototype to emerge from Latur facility.

120 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets planned

RVNL stated it has entered the rolling-stock manufacturing business through its partnership with Transmashholding, with plans to manufacture 120 Vande Bharat trainsets.

RVNL and TMH have formed an Indo-Russian joint venture, Kinet Railway Solutions Ltd, for manufacturing the trains at the Marathwada facility in Maharashtra. As per PTI, the project covers 120 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets with 16 coaches in each trainset.

As per the latest RVNL statement, manufacturing activities at the upgraded MRCF facility are progressing, but it did not provide shared information on when passenger operations involving these trainsets could start.

RVNL expands into rolling-stock manufacturing

The Vande Bharat project forms part of RVNL’s push beyond its traditional railway infrastructure business. At the AGM, Ahmad highlighted the firm’s transition towards a more diversified portfolio including its entry into rolling-stock manufacturing, telecommunications infrastructure and projects secured through competitive bidding.

“Over the years, RVNL has built strong capabilities in complex rail infrastructure with a presence across 16 states and an expanding international footprint,” Ahmed mentioned, as the firm’s official statement.

RVNL said it has commissioned and handed over 158 projects to Indian Railways covering new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, workshops, railway electrification and other railway infrastructure. Together, these projects have contributed to the creation of more than 17,000 km of rail infrastructure.

During FY2025-26, RVNL commissioned and handed over 173.82 km of railway infrastructure to Indian Railways and commissioned another 173 km of railway electrification.