Apple just released a new Mac Mini out of the blue and, without giving any hint, released the next-gen M6 chip. That means more performance out of the box, and a costlier price tag too.

The Mac Mini has always been positioned as a starter pack in the Mac family, offering the simplest experience of the Mac in a package that’s focused on essentials. With the M6 chip, as well as the M5 Pro variant, the Mac Mini is now one of the more powerful computers in Apple’s stable today.

The M6 chip marks the debut of the company’s 2nm fabrication process in a Mac. Featuring a 12-core CPU, a 12-core GPU with per-core Neural Accelerators, all of which promise up to 4x faster AI throughput over previous base models, Apple says the new Mac Mini is positioned as a compact power station.

More power also tags along a bigger price tag. The Mac Mini now starts at Rs 99,900 – up from the previous M4’s price of Rs 60,000. That makes this device a serious computing investment. Hence, it is no longer one of those devices you buy for fun and use as a basic home desktop.

What’s new with the Mac Mini M6

The 2nm M6 chip: This houses a 12-core CPU (2 super cores, 4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores) paired with a 12-core GPU.

On-die AI acceleration: Every GPU core now features a dedicated Neural Accelerator alongside an upgraded dual 16-core Neural Engine. This should theoretically help with on-device AI processing.

Speed and bandwidth: The M6 chip offers up to 170 GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, which is 40% faster in multithreaded CPU performance than the M4 generation, and up to two times faster storage throughput.

Modern I/O and connectivity: The M6 chip introduces native Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 2.5Gb Ethernet standard, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

More RAM: The Mac Mini M6 starts with 16GB unified memory, and is configurable up to 32GB.

So, who should buy the M6 Mac Mini?

The Mac Mini M6 is a serious computing device seeking a substantial investment, and hence, there are specific use cases where we analyse that the Mac Mini could be of great help. Let’s begin with the crowd that has found the previous generation Mac Mini a lot more helpful – AI developers.

1. For on-device AI developers, Local LLM enthusiasts

If you build, test, or fine-tune AI models locally, the Mac Mini M6 is possibly the most cost-effective desktop playkit on the market. With per-core Neural Accelerators built into the GPU and a dual 16-core Neural Engine, Apple claims up to 4.8x faster Large Language Model (LLM) prompt processing in apps like LM Studio compared to earlier base models. The 170 GB/s memory bandwidth provides headroom for running quantised 7B to 13B models smoothly on a desktop that sips power.

2. Indie game developers and graphic designers

With 3rd-generation hardware ray tracing and GPU-level AI execution, the process of real-time rendering on the base Mac Mini has taken a major leap. Apple claims up to 2x improvement in ray-traced graphics performance, making it a capable studio workstation for 3D modelling, asset creation in Blender, and 4K video editing, without stepping up to dedicated desktop towers.

3. Existing Mac Mini users

If you are still running an Intel-based Mac Mini, an M1 Mac Mini, or even a base M2 variant, the performance jump in processing will feel generational. You will notice a dramatic boost in single-thread CPU speed, vastly improved thermal management, and full hardware optimisation for macOS 27 Golden Gate and the latest Apple Intelligence features.

4. Users willing to jump from Windows

The Mac Mini, despite its price, remains a cost-effective way to experience the Mac ecosystem without compromising on basics like the MacBook Neo. Hence, Windows PC users, who want to experience the macOS life without giving up on their monitors, keyboard and other peripherals, can consider the Mac Mini as an easy upgrade. It also makes sense for power users who want to keep both Windows and Mac machines on their desktop.

5. A powerful home desktop experience

The M6 chip is quite powerful, and hence, for those looking to create a capable desktop experience for home use and letting kids learn the basics of computing, the Mac Mini M6 makes for a sensible purchase. You can hook it up to your smart TV, attach an affordable combo of keyboard and mouse, and you are ready to go. Not only is it a more cost-effective version than the iMac, but you also get to have a superior display experience, even if you choose to attach a separate monitor.

Mac Mini M6 cost breakdown in India

For Indian consumers, here’s the cost breakdown of the Mac Mini:

Base M6 Mac Mini:

Standard price: Rs 99,900

Specs: Features the baseline 12-core CPU / 12-core GPU configuration, 16GB of unified memory, a 256GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7.

Education Pricing: Rs 88,900

Note: Available through the Apple Education Store for eligible students and educators, offering a savings of Rs 11,000.

M5 Pro Mac Mini

Price: Rs 2,09,900

Specs: Starts with an 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 24GB unified memory, and high-speed Thunderbolt 5 support.

The “BYOD” hidden costs: The Mac Mini ships as a standalone desktop box. You need to factor in an additional Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 for a colour-accurate 4K display, a keyboard, and a mouse. If you have a 4K TV, you can consider saving a few thousand Rupees.