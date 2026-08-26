Road connectivity to Polavaram and between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is set to enhance, with Rs 840.41 crore sanctioned for upgrading two stretches of NH-365BB in Andhra Pradesh. The project will cover 45.09 km across the Bhuttaigudem-LND Peta and Pattiseema-Kovvur sections of the national highway. The stretches will be upgraded to two lanes with paved shoulders, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated.

Besides boosting travel in the region, the project is projected to provide better road access to the Polavaram Irrigation Project and surrounding villages. It will also help farmers move produce to markets and strengthen connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

NH-365BB upgrade: Key points

-Project cost: Rs 840.41 crore

-Sections: Buttaigudem-LND Peta and Pattiseema-Kovvur

-Length to be upgraded: 45.09 km

-Key benefits: Better Polavaram access, farm-to-market links and AP-Telangana connectivity.

What does the Rs 840 crore highway project cover?

Announcing the approval on X, Gadkari mentioned, “We have approved Rs 840.41 crore for the upgradation of the 45.09 km Buttaigudem-LND Peta and Pattiseema-Kovvur sections of NH-365BB.”

The project will upgrade these stretches to a two-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

As per Gadkari, the improved highway will benefit commuters, businesses and tourists, besides boosting interstate connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Polavaram connectivity to get a boost

A crucial benefit of the project will be enhanced connectivity to the Polavaram Irrigation Project and villages in the surrounding region.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, welcoming the approval, stated on X, “This project will provide seamless connectivity to the Polavaram Project, while giving our tobacco, palm, sugarcane and aqua farmers faster access to markets.”

The region has major agricultural activity, including tobacco, sugarcane and palm plantations, as per Gadkari. Naidu also underlined the potential benefit for aqua farmers. Better road connectivity is expected to move agricultural produce to the markets faster and more efficiently, strengthening links between farms and markets.

Better AP-Telangana road connectivity

The highway upgrade is also aimed at improving road movement between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Gadkari said the improved stretch would strengthen interstate connectivity, while Naidu highlighted the trade benefits, saying the project would “strengthen AP-Telangana trade.”

Pushkaralu, Godavari ghats connectivity on focus

The highway project also has a pilgrimage and tourism component. Gadkari also mentioned that the upgraded road would improve access to important ghats along the Godavari. It is also expected to draw devotees and other visitors, as well as provide better connectivity for trips towards Polavaram Dam.

The improved stretch is also expected to support movement during Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027, when pilgrim and visitor traffic is expected in the region.

Naidu further added that the project would “improve infrastructure for devotees during Godavari Pushkaralu 2027.”

Gadkari added that the highway development would facilitate smoother movement of pilgrims and visitors during the event while supporting tourism, trade, agriculture, and economic activity in the region.