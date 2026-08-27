Rajasthan is targeting 125 GW of renewable-energy capacity by 2030—more than double its present installed base of around 50 GW—as the state seeks fresh investments in solar, wind, manufacturing and emerging clean-energy segments.

The push aligns with India’s national goal of building 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel power capacity by 2030, positioning Rajasthan as one of the country’s most important renewable-energy growth centres.

The state’s investment opportunity was highlighted at the B2B Roadshow for the BRE Summit and Expo 2026, where government officials and industry representatives called for stronger participation by developers, manufacturers and financial investors.

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Rajasthan’s 125 GW clean-power ambition

Rajasthan has already emerged as a leading renewable-energy state because of its vast land availability, high solar irradiation and strong wind potential in districts such as Jaisalmer. With about 50 GW of renewable capacity already installed, the state is now looking to add roughly 75 GW more by 2030.

Achieving this target will require a rapid expansion of utility-scale solar and wind projects, as well as stronger transmission networks, storage capacity, equipment supply chains and project financing. It will also create opportunities for companies involved in modules, wind equipment, engineering, construction, operations and maintenance, and green hydrogen-linked infrastructure.

Rajesh Kulhari, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said the roadshow offered a platform for states to demonstrate their capabilities and for investors to understand the opportunities available.

“It is a good platform and a good opportunity to show our capabilities and expertise to the developers and to learn from them,” Kulhari said.

ADDRESS BY SHRI RAJESH KULHARI AT THE JAIPUR OUTREACH PROGRAMME

Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy A look at the opportunities and priorities shaping India's renewable energy journey, as the conversation moves from national momentum towards a global platform… pic.twitter.com/3F0PzzumnZ — Bharat RE Summit (@BharatRESummit) August 26, 2026

State pitches manufacturing and ease of business

Kulhari said Rajasthan already has a wind-blade industry in Jaisalmer and several solar-module manufacturing plants, giving the state a base beyond renewable-power generation alone. The state is looking to develop a clean-energy ecosystem in which manufacturing, project development and supporting services grow together.

He said the roadshow would help developers, investors and policymakers engage directly on investment conditions, regulatory requirements and ease of doing business. State pavilions and dedicated cabins at the summit will be used to present specific investment opportunities and facilitate discussions with project developers and industry participants.

“Rajasthan can also showcase that come to us and invest here. We will help you in ease of doing business,” Kulhari said.

This project is aimed at attracting investments not only in new solar and wind parks, but also in domestic equipment manufacturing, supply-chain capacity and other renewable-energy infrastructure.

BRE Summit 2026 Roadshow — Jaipur Edition Rajasthan's renewable energy ecosystem came together for a dedicated stakeholder conversation this week. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (@mnreindia ), in association with the International Solar Alliance (@isolaralliance ) and… pic.twitter.com/ZP2HlBOAgk — Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (@indianwindpower) August 25, 2026

Rajasthan’s role in India’s 500 GW target

India has crossed around 300 GW of non-fossil-fuel capacity and is working towards its 500 GW target by 2030, according to Ravi Verma, Member of the Governing Council at the Sustainable Projects Development Association. Rajasthan’s planned capacity build-out is therefore important for the national clean-energy transition.

“We have 300 gigawatts, and we want to reach 500 gigawatts by 2030,” Verma said.

He said continued backing from both the Rajasthan government and the Centre could allow India to go beyond its stated target.

“We think we can reach more than 500 gigawatts if we get support from the Rajasthan government and central government policies. We are on the right track,” Verma said.

For Rajasthan, meeting its own 125 GW goal would strengthen its position as a major supplier of clean electricity to other states, especially as demand rises from cities, industries, data centres, electric mobility and new manufacturing facilities.

Rajasthan’s renewable energy surge

Earlier this month, Rajasthan crossed the 50 GW renewable-energy milestone, reaching about 50.33 GW of installed capacity. It was driven by solar power, which accounted for 44.135 GW—nearly 88 per cent of the state’s renewable base—while wind contributed about 5.54 GW, with biomass, waste-to-energy and hydro making up the remainder.

The pace has accelerated sharply in the recent period as Ministry of New and Renewable Energy-linked data placed the state’s renewable capacity at 43.8 GW in January 2026, indicating that Rajasthan added more than 6.5 GW in roughly seven months.

𝐑𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐌𝐖 𝐎𝐅 𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐘 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 A milestone that strengthens Rajasthan’s position at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition. Rajasthan has crossed 50,000 MW of installed renewable energy… pic.twitter.com/3RCB2REAuu — Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (@RRECL_official) August 12, 2026

Roadshow to cover major Indian cities

The Rajasthan event marks the start of a wider roadshow series linked to the BRE Summit and Expo. After Rajasthan, the programme will move to Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai.

Kulhari said the initiative is also expected to draw international participation, including experts working on green hydrogen from Europe, Japan and the United States. Their involvement will broaden discussions beyond conventional solar and wind projects to include electrolysers, renewable power supply for hydrogen production, storage, industrial decarbonisation and export-oriented green-fuel opportunities.

Policy support and industry engagement

Kulhari said MNRE holds monthly discussions with solar manufacturers, renewable developers, wind-industry players and other stakeholders. These consultations are meant to identify industry concerns and support policy decisions needed to accelerate project execution and manufacturing investment.

The ministry’s engagement is important because large-scale renewable deployment depends on timely approvals, land access, grid connectivity, transmission development, equipment availability and payment security. Regular consultations can help identify bottlenecks before they slow investment or project commissioning.

Industry representatives also pointed to schemes such as PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM as key routes for widening the clean-energy base. PM Surya Ghar supports household rooftop solar adoption, while PM-KUSUM is designed to expand solar applications in agriculture, including solar pumps and decentralised renewable-power systems.

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A wider opportunity for developers and investors

Rajasthan’s 125 GW target signals that the next phase of renewable growth will extend beyond installing solar and wind capacity. It will require investment across manufacturing, grid infrastructure, storage, distributed energy, maintenance services and clean-fuel applications.

If the state combines its natural resource advantage with faster approvals, reliable transmission and a supportive investment environment, it could play a key role in India’s effort to build a globally competitive renewable-energy industry and meet—or potentially exceed—its 500 GW non-fossil-fuel capacity goal by 2030.