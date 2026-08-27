Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens to jointly evaluate and explore opportunities in the international metro rolling stock market.

Titagarh Rail Systems in its regulatory filing said, “This arrangement is expected to further strengthen TRSL’s commitment to promote local manufacturing in India.”

Titagarh Rail Systems Q1FY27

Titagarh Rail Systems’ total order book stood at Rs 26,635 crore at the end of the Q1FY27, including its share of joint venture orders. The conmpany’s Rs 10,395 crore came from Passenger Rail Systems and Rs 2,470 crore from Freight Rail Systems.

Titagarh also expects to deliver its first Vande Bharat train by the end of calendar 2026 or the beginning of Q4 FY27.

The company is supplying Vande Bharat trains through its consortium arrangement with BHEL. Around 51% of the car value from the current contract will come to Titagarh.

The company is also prioritising its Bangalore and Gujarat Metro projects. It expects to complete most of the work in these projects during FY27, with some deliveries potentially spilling into Q1 FY28. “We are focusing on now, we are intending to complete Bangalore and Gujarat first and get on to the prototyping of Mumbai.”

Titagarh plans to start the Mumbai Metro prototype in Q4 FY27 or Q1 of calendar 2027. Management said delays of two to three months in infrastructure projects would not materially affect its execution.

Passenger Rail Systems contributed 31% of Titagarh’s revenue in Q1 FY27, its highest-ever quarterly share. The company dispatched more than 30 coaches during the quarter, which management described as a historic milestone.

Coach dispatches rose nearly 400% year-on-year and 43% quarter-on-quarter. PRS revenue also increased from around Rs 130 crore to Rs 170 crore and then Rs 230 crore across the recent quarters, according to the management.

Titagarh plans to increase coach production to 45-50 coaches per quarter during FY27. By FY29-FY30, it aims to build capacity for more than 850 coaches a year.

About Titagarh Rail Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems, headquartered in Kolkata, is a leading railway rolling stock manufacturer with operations across freight and passenger rail systems. The company manufactures railway wagons, metro coaches, passenger coaches, propulsion and electrical equipment, and specialised rolling stock. Titagarh Rail Systems entered freight wagon manufacturing in 1997 and has since expanded into passenger rail, including metro and Vande Bharat trainsets. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.

Titagarh Rail Systems’ share price

The share price of Titagarh Rail Systems’ is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has