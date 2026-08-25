The latest version of ChatGPT is incredibly good at creating images. How good, you ask? OpenAI says that its new Image 2.0 engine is good enough for helping you create new stickers for texting apps, like WhatsApp or iMessage.

Hence, in a bid to boost more user adoption, OpenAI has released a new native sticker-creation tool for ChatGPT. What this does is allow users to transform personal photos, pets, inside jokes, and even unique visual concepts into custom sticker pack,s ready for immediate messaging export.

No longer do you need to hunt for the right images and go through a lengthy process – ChatGPT now does it easily for you.

The Sticker Generator feature has begun rolling out globally to all users on the ChatGPT mobile app, including those on the free tier.

Hence, if you love to send stickers to your friends on messaging apps like WhatsApp, we have got a little useful guide for you – on how to create new stickers using ChatGPT.

But first, what all does the ChatGPT Sticker Generator do?

ChatGPT can make stickers: Here’s what it can do

– Users can select from up to 18 distinct artistic aesthetics, ranging from 3D renders and anime styling to holographic looks.

– A single prompt can create customised packs containing up to nine distinct stickers at once.

– ChatGPT automatically renders imagery with clean transparent backgrounds, allowing stickers to blend into messaging threads seamlessly. Hence, no awkward cutouts ruining your precious sticker moment.

– The best part about this update is that generated sticker packs export directly into supported messaging platforms, primarily WhatsApp and iMessage. It doesn’t require external background-removal apps or third-party sticker pack builders.

How to create and export ChatGPT sticker packs

The process operates entirely within the ChatGPT mobile app interface and is rather easy:

– Open the ChatGPT mobile app, expand the sidebar menu, select “Images”, and tap “Stickers.”

– Now type a detailed description of the subject, mood, or context (e.g., “A golden retriever with dramatic reactions”).

– Next, you need to choose a visual style. Choose from the available aesthetic presets such as Anime, 3D, or Holographic.

– Now you need to refine and remix. Customise individual elements or add emoji overlays to fine-tune specific expressions.

– Once satisfied, you now need to export to the chat app. Download the completed set and select “Share” to send the pack directly into WhatsApp or iMessage.

– Once shared, you will see your new sticker pack, created with ChatGPT, in the sticker selector tool. Select the desired one and go ahead with sending stickers.