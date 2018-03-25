Forget iPhone X, in 2020 Apple may come out with foldable iPhones

While the tech world is abuzz with leaks about the next generation of iPhones and iPads, reports have surfaced about a much futuristic, ‘mind-bending’ iPhone from Apple.

While the tech world is abuzz with leaks about the next generation of iPhones and iPads, reports have surfaced about a much futuristic, ‘mind-bending’ iPhone from Apple. Wamsi Mohan, an analyst from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has written to investors in a research note that Apple may soon come out with a “foldable iPhone”. And the interesting bit is that such a foldable iPhone could hit the market as early as 2020.

A copy of the note to investors by Mohan was obtained by CNBC. He wrote that Apple has already had an interaction with Asian “suppliers on a foldable iPhone”. The Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst said that the upcoming iPhones thus fall would be “largely unchanged” for the OLED versions. Mohan further said that checks by Merril Lynch suggested that Apple was working with suppliers “on a foldable phone” and it may be launched in 2020. Apple’s foldable phone could “potentially” double up as a tablet.

Until now, the foldable phone has been a figment of imagination finding place in science-fiction movies and comics. However, thanks to Apple, the world could see the product as early as 2020.

So far not a single tech company has taken steps to bring a foldable phone for masses. There have been concept phones such as Samsung Galaxy X. However, there has not been a major serious product in the market.

What is interesting is that this is not the first time when reports about Apple working on a foldable display has surfaced. It was back in October last year when South Korea’s The Investor made such claims.

The South Korean publication claimed Apple was working with tech giant LG Display to develop the foldable iPhone. And it is LG along with Samsung is the top players when we talk about making flexible OLED displays.

On the other hand, Apple’s biggest rival in the market is Samsung, is also working on a foldable smartphone. Samsung’s mobile chief, DJ Koh, has confirmed that they are working on a foldable smartphone.

The caveat is that they have not set out any specific date or timeline just yet.

Apple has been always very secretive about their next generation products. There have been very few leaks about the next iPhone. Hence, a foldable iPhone from Apple in 2020 is stretching the imagination too much, but if all falls into place, the iPhone in 2020 will be a device to watch out for.