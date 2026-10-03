1. Book: Global by Design

Author: Amos Winter and Vijay Govindarajan

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 282, Price: Rs 1299

What if the next globally transformative product begins not in the world’s wealthiest markets, but in places where affordability, access and resource constraints demand an entirely different approach to innovation? Bringing together design thinking and reverse innovation, the authors show how solutions developed for the particular challenges of emerging markets can travel far beyond them — competing with, and potentially disrupting, more expensive alternatives in established economies.

2.Book: Bhagat Singh’s Pistol

Author: Jupinderjit Singh

Publisher: Westland Books

Pages: 160, Price: Rs 350

Even eight decades after Bhagat Singh’s execution, the most crucial piece of evidence in his trial — the silver grey .32 Colt pistol he carried — remained missing until the author stumbled upon an article that offered a clue to its whereabouts. Combining investigative history, biography and mystery, the book retraces the extraordinary journey of this lost artefact while drawing on Bhagat Singh’s writings, letters and prison works.

3.Book: The Steps

Author: Sylvester Stallone

Publisher: Hachette

Pages: 320, Price: Rs 899

In the 50 years since Sylvester Stallone ran up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, he and those steps have become symbols of resilience and determination, and have inspired millions from all over the world to pursue their dreams. In The Steps, Stallone recounts how he pursued his own dreams. This gritty, inspiring, heart-wrenching memoir by the Academy Award-winning legend chronicles his unlikely path to stardom and the creation of the greatest underdog story ever told.

4.Book: The French Illusion

Author:John Grisham

Publisher:Hachette

Pages: 352, Price: Rs 699

Paul and Chelsea Tanner are riding a euphoric high after their fairytale wedding. But when they fly to Paris for their honeymoon, they’re very quickly brought back down to earth. They are suddenly and brutally kidnapped. Both of their families are in shock: who would target them — and why? Bestselling author John Grisham delivers a new gripping, suspenseful page-turner about a Paris honeymoon gone horribly wrong — and the nightmare that follows.

5.Book: The RSS Saffron Shadows

Author: Leher Sethi

Publisher: Om Books International

Pages: 392, Price: Rs 450

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary, India stands at a crossroads. The organisation has become India’s most powerful and polarising force, worshipped by millions as the nation’s cultural guardian, feared by millions more as democracy’s greatest threat. This anthology brings together the RSS’s fiercest critics and most devoted defenders onto the same platform.