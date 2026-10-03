Compiled by: Madhusree Goswami

A portrait of Emily Dickinson

October 5, Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 7 pm

The Belle of Amherst, William Luce’s celebrated play, offers a soulful portrait of poet Emily Dickinson, weaving her life and eccentricities with her evocative poetry. Actor Susan George presents a dramatised reading that brings Dickinson’s inner world, literary brilliance and solitary existence vividly to life.

Art and conversation

October 9–November 17, Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, 11am–7 pm

An art exhibition that combines conversation and performance around “I Know What I Am Doing”, curated by PS Jalaja. Organised by Kalakriti Art Gallery, the show brings contemporary practices of South Indian artists like Adarsh Baji, Alamu Kumaresan, Anupama Alias Anil and others, responding to the complexities of social, political and cultural present.

Mapping Mumbai through craft

October 8–20, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai, 11 am–7 pm

En Route explores mapping, movement and discovery through textile and embroidery works created in collaboration with Maria Grazia Chiuri and Karishma Swali. Presented as part of Chanakya’s 40th anniversary celebrations, the exhibition draws connections between craft, cartography and Mumbai’s layered history, bringing together contemporary artistic practices and archival references.

Classical dance, reimagined

October 8 & 9, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

Marking its 25th anniversary, the LalitArpan Festival explores “Tradition, Transition & Transmission”, celebrating the legacy of Indian classical dance and the guru-shishya tradition. The festival includes dance and dramas spanning Kathak, contemporary expression and mythological storytelling.

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Rock across generations

October 10, Natarani Ampitheatre, Ahmedabad, 8 pm

Rock Through The Ages, curated and performed by Raag Sethi, takes audiences on a musical journey across generations of rock. Bringing together iconic classics and contemporary influences, the live performance celebrates the sounds, stories and rhythms.