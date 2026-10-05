Premium grocery brands are finding it relatively easy to build businesses of up to Rs 100 crore as affluent consumers are spending more on differentiated food products and quick commerce is giveing them rapid access to a national market. But scaling from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore is proving to be a much bigger challenge, as brands have to move beyond digital channels and build the distribution and supply-chain muscle required for larger-scale expansion.

“Getting to Rs 100 crore is still easy, but getting from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore is hard,” Adarsh Menon, partner, Fireside Ventures, told FE. As brands scale beyond Rs 100 crore, they need distribution beyond digital commerce, including modern trade and general trade, which requires a different operating model, stronger sales execution, supply-chain discipline, product-price-pack architecture and greater capital intensity, he said.

The rapid expansion of quick commerce has nevertheless changed the way these brands can build their initial scale. For several new-age brands, the channel accounts for more than half of their sales, giving them access to consumers across cities without having to first build the traditional distribution networks required by FMCG companies.

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Gulab Group, which sells more than 60 SKUs across oils, flours, rice, millets and pulses, sells one pack every 14 seconds on quick commerce and expects to grow nearly four-fold in the coming years. Quick commerce contributes 76% of its revenue. Patang, a premium food brand offering 14 single-origin products named after their places of origin, has generated around Rs 40 lakh in revenue in its first eight months, with a gross margin of 70%. Quick commerce contributes 61% of its revenue.

“Historically, getting a new food brand into national distribution was extraordinarily difficult. Today, a founder can discover a consumer on Instagram, sell through D2C or marketplaces, get onto quick commerce and potentially reach consumers nationally remarkably quickly,” Menon said.

The ability to reach consumers quickly is coinciding with a willingness among younger and affluent households to pay a premium for quality, provenance and ingredients.

Premium oils can cost Rs 800-1,500 a litre, against Rs 150-250 for regular variants, while premium wheat flour can cost Rs 160-260 a kg compared with Rs 55-75 for conventional products.

“HNIs (high net-worth individuals) and connoisseurs have always looked for exceptional products, but we are also seeing younger consumers becoming much more conscious about what they bring into their homes. That is where we saw an opportunity for our brand Coração Do Vale,” said Richa Khandelwal, founder and managing director, Leads Brand Connect. The brand’s Portuguese extra virgin olive oil is priced at Rs 4,995 for 500 ml.

“Families are simply more conscious now. They read labels, they question ingredients, and they look well beyond price,” Pallavi Sinha, managing director, Adya Organics, said. Its premium range includes A2 Gir Cow Ghee priced at Rs 2,819 a kg and date palm jaggery at Rs 998 a kg.

The digital route is also lowering the cost and time required to discover and acquire customers. “As commerce becomes increasingly discovery-led and personalised, smaller premium food brands can compete effectively despite having far lower marketing budgets than traditional FMCG companies,” according to Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader, Deloitte South Asia.

But rapid customer acquisition does not automatically translate into profitability. Manufacturing, spoilage, logistics, marketplace commissions, quick-commerce margins and promotional spending can put pressure on operating margins, even where gross margins are attractive. Unlike established FMCG companies, most new-age food brands have not achieved the scale needed to absorb these costs efficiently.

Quality and consumer trust can become another constraint as volumes rise. “Many premium food brands build their differentiation around sourcing standards, ingredient quality, freshness, authenticity or specialised formulations, but as volumes increase, maintaining those standards across procurement, processing, packaging and distribution becomes significantly more complex,” Ramanathan said.

For these brands, the next phase of growth will therefore depend on whether quick-commerce-led traction can be converted into repeat consumption and broader distribution.