India’s sourcing of cooking gas underwent a sharp shift in the first half of FY27, with LPG imports from West Asia plunging 71% year-on-year to 2.93 million tonne (MT) during April-September from 10.16 MT a year earlier, while shipments from the US more than tripled to emerge as the largest source, according to Kpler data.

West Asia’s share in India’s LPG imports consequently fell to 39.6% from 89.1% in the corresponding period last year. The US supplied 3.76 MT, up 232% from 1.13 MT, raising its share to 50.7% from 9.9%.

Overall LPG imports declined 35% to 7.41 MT during April-September from 11.41 MT a year earlier.

The fall in imports coincided with a sharp contraction in domestic LPG consumption. Data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed LPG sales fell 14.93% to 13.797 MT during April-September from 16.218 MT in the year-ago period.

In September alone, LPG consumption dropped 9.15% year-on-year to 2.636 MT from 2.902 MT.

Kpler data show the shift away from traditional West Asian suppliers was broad-based during the first six months of FY27. LPG imports from the UAE declined to 1.30 MT from 3.82 MT, while shipments from Qatar fell to about 306,000 tonne from 2.27 MT. Kuwait supplied around 367,000 tonne, down from 1.76 MT, while shipments from Saudi Arabia fell to about 293,000 tonne from 1.84 MT.

September, however, saw some recovery in West Asian cargoes. Supplies from the region nearly doubled month-on-month to about 909,000 tonne from 455,000 tonne in August, led by the UAE. UAE shipments jumped to 548,000 tonne from 194,000 tonne. Even so, West Asian supplies remained around 51% lower than the 1.86 MT received in September 2025.

India’s overall LPG imports in September stood at 1.39 MT, down 31.6% from 2.03 MT a year earlier.

A similar shift is visible in India’s LNG sourcing. Unlike LPG, however, total LNG imports increased 12.2% to 13.71 MT during April-September from 12.23 MT a year earlier.

West Asia’s share of LNG imports fell to 32.3% from 61.2%, as supplies from the region declined 40.8% to 4.43 MT. US LNG shipments rose 143.5% to 3.65 MT, lifting its share to 26.6% from 12.3%.

The biggest change was in Qatar. India imported only about 409,000 tonne of LNG from Qatar during April-September, against 5.33 MT in the same period last year. Oman supplied 2.92 million tonne, while Nigeria contributed 2.68 MT and the UAE 1.11 MT.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel demand remained firm. PPAC data showed petrol consumption rose 7% to 22.67 MT during April-September, while diesel sales increased 4.85% to 47.89 MT.