Facebook drone Aquila makes first successful landing, part of Mark Zuckerberg plan to connect the world

In little over a decade, Facebook has taken over the internet. What started as an online dating site is now a global phenomenon with millions of users using it for various purposes. In what could be another huge step by the social media giant, Facebook recently completed a successful test flight of its solar-powered drone Aquila, reported Business Insider on Friday. As per the report, Aquila is a massive solar-powered drone which will beam the internet to unconnected areas of the world.

Actually, this drone is a part of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s plan to bring more people online and to provide them easy access to the internet. The social network website believes that it will also help it to increase the capacity of the internet. The test flight which was carried out in Arizona is the second time when the practice was conducted after a similar attempt had failed earlier. “When Aquila is ready, it will be a fleet of solar-powered planes that will beam Internet connectivity across the world,” Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently said in a Facebook post.

It is believed that this drone will provide internet access to 4 billion people who are currently not connected to it. The drone which has been named Aquila weighs around 1,000 pounds with sensors attached to it. During its first flight, the drone remained in the air for almost an hour and 46 minutes and elevated to a height of 3,000 feet. Moreover, the drone can run on autopilot mode as well. The company has also recently rolled out a massive update for its users, allowing users to find WiFi hotspots. The company has introduced a new app for this purpose.