Chat is the new mantra for software as a service (SaaS) companies to better engage with customers

While Freshworks has developed a next-gen messaging product, Zoho has launched a chat software called Cliq.

Software as a service (SaaS) companies are betting big on chat products these days as businesses across globe are increasingly deploying them to better engage with their customers. Taking cues from the marketplace, Chennai’s two major SaaS companies, Zoho and Freshworks (formerly Freshdesk), have taken the lead in bringing out chat software products. Zoho has unveiled Cliq, the chat software that blends instant messaging with video, audio, and group conferencing to create a unified communications system for organisations of every size. Available immediately in native, web and mobile versions, Cliq integrates with Zoho and third-party applications to bring relevant data from those applications into the Cliq window, providing chat participants contextual information about the topic being discussed.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corp said: “More companies around the world are turning to chat for real-time, internal collaboration. But sometimes text isn’t enough, and chat software must also be able to handle voice and video communications as well as the documents, images, and other data related to the work at hand. Cliq supports this kind of dynamic, company-wide collaboration. And it provides a degree of future-proofing thanks to its extensibility and strong developer community.”

To disrupt the live-chat market and help internet and SaaS companies drive better lead generation, Freshworks has launched Freshchat, a next-gen messaging product that helps businesses communicate with their customers. Freshchat provides a suite of website and in-product engagement capabilities which help firms capture more leads and drive sales. The company claims that Freshchat breaks from legacy live chat tools to deliver a modern messaging experience that customers expect, similar to personal messaging apps like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks said: “Businesses today want to provide their consumers with contextual, intelligent and personalised chat experiences. We believe there is a huge gap that live chat products don’t address compared to consumer messaging apps, which are creating high benchmarks for user experience. Sales and support agents need to be empowered with a single platform that provides the flexibility to engage with prospects and customers who are always multi-tasking.”

Leveraging technology from recent acquisitions, Freshchat enables smarter conversations without the burden of traditional live chat on either party—no missed chats or sessions timing out for the customer, and no staffing up during peaks for the business. Freshchat can integrate into websites, web-apps, native mobile apps and other messaging products like Facebook Messenger. Freshchat offers in-product campaigns for on-boarding and engagement, a unique integrated FAQ experience to encourage self-service, and advanced features to route and manage conversations for customer support.

Giving testimony to Freshchat, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and CEO-India, MakeMyTrip said: “At MakeMyTrip, we are always looking to use innovative technology to make travel seamless and hassle-free for our customers. We are using Freshchat to solve our customers’ needs with precision, in real time. Not only has it ensured that our customers receive prompt personalised experiences, it has also brought in operational efficiencies that make assisted buying extremely scalable.”