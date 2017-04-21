Tata Steel launches Green School Project with TERI

In the first phase, Tata Steel will launch the project in 10 schools identified in Jharkhand and Odisha. The project will run for 15 months in these schools with round the year activities related to environment.(Reuters)

Tata Steel on Friday launched a Green School Project in association with TERI to create awareness about environment issues in school campuses in the operational areas of the company. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a leading New Delhi-based research institute in the fields of energy, environment and sustainable development, will be actively involved in promoting environment messaging through classrooms and outdoor activities.

In the first phase, Tata Steel will launch the project in 10 schools identified in Jharkhand and Odisha. The project will run for 15 months in these schools with round the year activities related to environment.

“Promoting sustainable environmental practices through education and working with schools is an effort to create an awareness and sensitivity amongst students about their responsibility towards environment,” said Chanakya Chaudhary, Group Director (Corporate Communication and Regulatory Affairs), Tata Steel.

“The project will promote a proactive engagement with schools through enhancement in understanding about local environment issues. We hope to touch the lives of students and teachers through the capacity building initiatives designed under the project and improve critical, inter-disciplinary and holistic problem-solving skills amongst them,” said Livleen Kahlon, Associate Director (Environment Education and Awareness Area), TERI.