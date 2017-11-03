Paytm Inbox messaging service launched; see how it can help you

SoftBank Group and Alibaba-backed mobile payments platform Paytm on Thursday announced the launch of its messaging service, ‘Inbox’. (Image: Reuters)

SoftBank Group and Alibaba-backed mobile payments platform Paytm on Thursday announced the launch of its messaging service, ‘Inbox’. The messaging service enables consumers to chat with friends and family besides peer-to-peer transfer of money. “We have realized that besides making payments, our users and merchants also like to communicate with each other. There is a need of social messaging, commerce and payments seamlessly blending into one another. One step for us towards meeting this consumer need is Paytm Inbox where you can chat with friends/merchants and send/receive money effortlessly and securely,” said Deepak Abbot, senior vice-president of Paytm.

The messaging platform further allows private conversation, besides users being able to create group chats. Users can also send photos and videos instantly, share live location and capture and share moments with the built-in camera. The messaging platform is already available on Android while the firm will roll out the service on iOS soon. Apart from the messaging service, Paytm Inbox provides notification for all cashback offers. It also allows users to view the status of their orders, and provide transaction updates.