Old Spice goes invisible

The movie conceived by Weiden+Kennedy Portland was created to promote the new Old Spice Invisible Spray deodorant.

A young guy unwittingly opens up a vortex for aliens to enter Earth via a strange video game machine. Sounds like a movie plot? Well, it is actually one, from Old Spice. Titled Invisible World: an Invisible Spray production, the two-hour movie from the Procter & Gamble brand is nothing but invisible with a transparent background, occasional subtitles, soundtrack and a few moments showing people wearing green suits. The movie conceived by Weiden+Kennedy Portland was created to promote the new Old Spice Invisible Spray deodorant.

The fans, cast via Twitter, could only be heard in the movie. The movie also boasts of featuring ‘mind-blowing invisible VFX’. After the so-called sci-fi comic movie released on YouTube and Twitch, Old Spice promoted the film by urging viewers ‘not’ to watch it. On its Twitter account, the brand called out: “Invisible World — don’t see it to believe it”.

Its YouTube description states, “Imagine that a deodorant brand were brave enough, crazy enough, to run with an idea as irresponsible and foolhardy as financing a full-length invisible movie that you can’t actually see. Now imagine what that would look like. Now stop imagining, because it’s happening. Wait, sorry, keep imagining, because there’s nothing to see.” It is very true since after 20 odd minutes into the film, we hear, “This is a catastrophic event. The human race is in big trouble. How can you not see that? Are you just skipping around on the plot? It’s like you are not paying attention to the whole story here. Do you not have the vision to see what could happen?” It’s only towards the fag end of the movie that we see the product being promoted.

Compiled by Ananya Saha