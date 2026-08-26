East Central Railway has announced the regularisation of the Danapur-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Danapur Express Special, which will now operate as a daily Superfast Express.

The existing Train Nos. 03251/03252 will be renumbered as Train Nos. 22365/22366. The new regular service will provide a daily rail connection between Danapur in Bihar and SMVT Bengaluru in Karnataka, covering major cities across several states.

Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru train to run daily from September 1

Train No. 22365 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express will begin regular operations from September 1, 2026. It will depart from Danapur at 2:45 pm every day and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 2:30 pm on the third day.

On its journey towards Bengaluru, the train will halt at Ara Junction, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi Junction, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Gudur Junction, Perambur, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Bangarapet and Whitefield.

The route will cover key railway hubs in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka before reaching SMVT Bengaluru.

Return service to depart Bengaluru at 11:50 pm

Train No. 22366 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Superfast Express will commence regular operations from September 3. It will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11:50 pm every day and arrive at Danapur at 12:15 am on the fourth day.

The return service will halt at Whitefield, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai Junction, Katpadi Junction, Perambur, Gudur Junction, Ongole, Vijayawada Junction, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Itarsi Junction, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara Junction.

The daily service will offer passengers a direct connection between the Bihar capital region and Bengaluru, while also serving several important cities along the route.

24-coach train to have AC, sleeper and general coaches

The Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Daily Superfast Express will comprise 24 ICF coaches. The rake will include two AC 2-Tier coaches, three AC 3-Tier coaches and 10 Sleeper Class coaches.

The train will also have seven General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Vans equipped with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.