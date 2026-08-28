Fantasy sports platform Dream11 on Wednesday said it has completed its pivot away from pure-play fantasy sports to a global sports engagement platform, discontinuing all prizes on the platform.

The company said it will now focus only on sports content, live streaming, stats, scores, commentary, community, experiences and social contests, according to a statement.

Dream11 said it is transitioning to an AI-first platform that will personalise the experience around a user’s chosen sports, leagues, teams and players. The platform will also be multi-sport and will target sports fans globally, the company said.

“With 300 Million users, Dream11 understands what a true sports fan really wants, not just the sport, but the community. Backed by the best tech talent in the country, we are now building an AI-first sports engagement platform, made in India, for the World,” said Vaibhav Kokal, CEO, Dream11.

The move formalises a shift that has been under way since the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which prohibited online money games and wiped out more than 95% of the company’s revenue. Dream11 halted paid contests soon after the law came into force and moved to a free-to-play model, repositioning itself around creator-led watch-alongs and free contests through IPL 2026.

Users had flagged on social media last week that prize-money contests had stopped and subscription fees were being refunded.