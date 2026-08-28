Sembcorp Green Infra (SGIL), a renewable energy platform backed by Sembcorp Industries and Singapore-based fund Temasek, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a `3,750-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will entirely be a fresh issue of shares, sources said.

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The platform has a renewable energy portfolio of around 7.64 GW — 3.60 GW operational and 4.04 GW under construction — and 1.43 GWh BESS capacity under construction. It has 105 projects across 13 states and Union territories, diversified across wind, solar, hybrid and storage. Its revenue from operations grew from Rs 2,249 crore in FY24 to Rs 2,653 crore in FY26 and Ebitda grew from Rs 1,823 crore to Rs 2,099 crore over the same period.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global, CLSA India, HSBC Securities, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital are bankers to manage the issue.

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According to sources, some other companies in the renewable energy space are also planning to file DRHP with the regulator. Earlier this week, Avaada Electro, a solar photovoltaic manufacturer, filed its updated DRHP with Sebi for a Rs 7,600-crore IPO.