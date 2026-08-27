Hindalco Industries has commissioned a greenfield Superfine PPT ATH (Precipitated Aluminium Trihydrate) manufacturing plant in Belagavi, Karnataka, making it the first facility in India to produce the high-value specialty alumina product domestically.

The facility, with an annual capacity of 30,000 tonne in Phase 1, is aimed at meeting growing demand for halogen-free flame-retardant materials used in HFFR cables, polymer insulators, thermal insulation, composites and paints, the company said. Its Phase 1 capacity is designed to meet almost the entire domestic demand for safer cables from the wire and cable industry, with the plant capable of being expanded to 60,000 tonne a year.

“The commissioning of our Superfine precipitated hydrate plant in Belagavi will further strengthen our leadership position and enhance our high-value specialty alumina portfolio in India. This investment reflects Hindalco’s focus on creating value, moving up the value chain and delivering advanced solutions that meet the emerging needs of customers in India and global markets,” Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said.

The commissioning comes in the run up to the launch of Aditya Birla Group’s cables and wires business later this year. The new unit, coming up in Dahej, Bharuch, was announced last year with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore. The new business is housed under UltraTech, which also offers other building solutions.

PPT ATH helps suppress flame propagation and smoke generation without releasing halogen acid gases, supporting safer electrical and infrastructure systems. Demand is growing with stricter fire-safety standards, rising EV and infrastructure adoption, and the shift towards sustainable materials.

The plant has been developed through Hindalco’s in-house R&D, with automated controls and an integrated manufacturing ecosystem to ensure feedstock quality and product consistency.

Saurabh Khedekar, CEO, alumina business, Hindalco Industries, said, “The addition of Superfine PPT ATH strengthens our specialty alumina portfolio and reinforces our focus on innovation-led growth. Our InnoSafe solution enhances fire safety by retarding flame spread and suppressing smoke, enabling safer and more sustainable infrastructure. As India’s first manufacturer of Superfine Precipitated Hydrate, we are proud to offer an indigenous, world-class solution that strengthens self-reliance, reduces import dependence and supports the evolving needs of the wire and cable industry.”

The facility is powered entirely by renewable energy from biomass, solar and wind sources, Hindalco added.