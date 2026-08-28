Swiggy on Wednesday said its Food on Train offering has grown 12 times between August 2024 and August 2026, with the service now available at 201 railway stations, up from 66 in 2024.

The company said adoption in tier-2 and tier-3 markets is growing twice as fast as in metros.

Alongside the expansion, the food delivery platform launched two features for train travellers. ‘Search by Train’ lets users type in a train number or name to see food options mapped to their route and schedule, instead of filtering through restaurants. A ’99 Store’ widget on the app directs passengers to budget meal options.

“Food on Train is a strong example of how technology is creating entirely new consumption occasions, with travellers not only planning meals around their journeys, but also using the opportunity to discover regional favourites along the way,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace. He said the offering, launched in March 2024, has seen adoption across consumer cohorts including Gen Z, the company added.

It also shared ordering trends from the platform. Full meals such as thalis account for over 65% of all train orders. Orders for lassi rose 60%, buttermilk 40% and mojitos 90% over the past year, while orders for carbonated drinks fell. Sweets orders rose 110%, led by rasgullas, it added.