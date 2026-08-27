Health-tech venture Temple, founded by Zomato co-founder and Eternal vice chairman Deepinder Goyal, has acquired Longevous, a London-based longevity medicine practice. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Longevous founders Robert Mohr and Avi Roy will join Temple full-time along with their team, Goyal said in a post on X on Thursday. Mohr comes in as chief medical officer and Roy as head of science. Longevous will continue to operate under Temple, with both continuing to see their existing clients.

Mohr is a board-certified physician with close to two decades of clinical experience who moved from emergency medicine into longevity medicine and will oversee the clinical rigour of Temple’s experiments and the health claims it makes. Roy, an Oxford-trained biomedical scientist, has co-founded Founders Health and UDA and was earlier a research fellow at the Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Medical Innovation at Oxford.

Goyal said the deal originated at a dinner in London a few months ago, where the two noticed the device on the side of his forehead. They went on to wear it for about two months, worked with Temple’s science team to test its proprietary Entropy metric and reviewed the company’s first scientific manuscripts before submission.

The device is worn at the temple which the company says lets it read signals tied to cerebral blood flow, oxygenation and heart rate. Entropy, its central metric, is pitched as a real-time read of metabolic cost, updating every second on a 1-250 scale. The claims underpinning Entropy are yet to be established through published peer-reviewed evidence.

The device is not yet available to consumers. Limited pre-orders are expected to open shortly, with shipments planned before the end of 2026. Temple is building up its clinical and scientific leadership ahead of the commercial launch of the wearable device.