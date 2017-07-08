Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois quits amid layoffs

Microsoft, Technology giant, Microsoft job creation, Technology giant Microsoft, jobs, jobs in Microsoft, Microsoft jobs, job cuts, Microsoft sheds jobs, Microsoft to cut jobs, major reorganisation in Microsoft, Microsoft cutting jobs, employment, income. (Image/Reuters)

With Microsoft announcing job cuts as part of reorganising its global sales staff, the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) Jim DuBois has decided to move on, the media reported.Named CIO in 2013, DuBois had been with Microsoft since 1993 where he worked in several roles mostly focused on information technology, GeekWire reported on Saturday.

Senior Microsoft employee Kurt DelBene will replace DuBois as Chief Digital Officer (CDO).The news came after Microsoft announced nearly 4,000 job cuts from its global sales force outside the US, apparently a move to realign its focus on the growing cloud business.The job cuts amount to less that 10 percent of the company’s total sales force.

According to The Verge, Microsoft’s cloud and server businesses have been fuelling revenue recently, with server products and cloud services revenue up 15 percent and Azure revenue itself growing by 93 percent in the recent quarter.US-based analyst house Pacific Crest Securities said last month that Microsoft Azure Cloud platform could overtake Amazon Web Services (AWS) as revenue leader in the public cloud market this year.Microsoft has 71,000 employees in the US and 121,000 employees around the globe.