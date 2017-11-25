IndiGo flight offers: Must not miss these big discounts for students, senior citizens; special flexi fare offers

IndiGo is offering its special product called “Flexi Fare” at attractive price levels.

Domestic Airliner IndiGo on Saturday announced special discounts for senior citizens and students. Under the offer, students above the age of 12 will get 8% discount on the base fare along with 25 kgs of baggage allowance. Similarly, senior citizen (above the age of 60) will get 8% discount on the base fare. These discounts will be available until 31st Mar 2018. Apart from this, IndiGo is offering its special product called “Flexi Fare” at attractive price levels. Aimed at passengers whose travel plans might be tentative, Flexi Fare provides the flexibility to make unlimited changes to their flights at a very small premium over Regular Fare. The discounts will be available on both even for both one way and round-trip journeys with IndiGo.

For domestic flights, the company has said that no Change Fee will be charged if a passenger changes his booking at least 2 hrs before the scheduled departure. The No-show charges will be levied if the changes are made within 2 hrs from scheduled departure. For International flights except Nepal, the company will not charge any Change Fee if changes are made in booking at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure. The no-show charges will be levied if the changes are made within 4 hrs from scheduled departure.

Meanwhile, Mumbai based low-cost airlines GoAir has also launched its “The 12th Fares” promotions, celebrating its 12 years of operations in India. Launched on Friday, the scheme offers passengers tickets starting as low as Rs 312 to Rs 2412 excluding taxes from travel time period from December 1, 2017 to October 28, 2018.

The special fares will be offered on 54 routes from 7 cities that are New Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The company said that the offer is available on “first come first serve basis” and tickets can be purchased from November 24 to November 29 on GoAir website www.Goair.in. The tickets can also be purchased from GoAir Airport Ticketing Offices, GoAir App (available on Apple iOS and Google Android) or through your local travel agent.

On November 1, IndiGo had come up with new offer and discounts on flight ticket bookings. The airline had announced tickets at prices as low as Rs 1,120.

Apart from IndiGo, AirAsia India had recently announced flight tickets at prices as low as Rs 1,299.