South Western Railway will run special trains on the Bengaluru-Belagavi and Bengaluru-Vijayapura routes to accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The railway zone will operate two pairs of special trains between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru and Belagavi, with each pair making one round trip.

Bengaluru-Belagavi special trains

Train No. 06563 SMVT Bengaluru-Belagavi Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 19:00 hrs on September 11, 2026, and reach Belagavi at 08:25 hrs the following day. It will stop at Chikbanavar (19:33/19:35 hrs), Tumakuru (20:18/20:20 hrs), Arsikere (22:00/22:10 hrs), Birur (22:45/22:46 hrs), Davangere (00:10/00:12 hrs), Harihar (00:28/00:30 hrs), SMM Haveri (01:30/01:32 hrs), SSS Hubballi (04:10/04:20 hrs), Dharwad (04:43/04:45 hrs), Alnavar (05:23/05:25 hrs), Londa (06:58/07:00 hrs) and Khanapur (07:28/07:30 hrs).

The return service, Train No. 06564 Belagavi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special, will depart Belagavi at 17:30 hrs on September 12 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 05:00 hrs the next day. It will halt at Khanapur (17:53/17:55 hrs), Londa (18:18/18:20 hrs), LWR (18:59/19:00 hrs), Dharwad (19:33/19:35 hrs), SSS Hubballi (20:35/20:45 hrs), SMM Haveri (21:45/21:47 hrs), Harihar (22:25/22:26 hrs), Davangere (22:38/22:40 hrs), Birur (23:53/23:55 hrs), Arsikere (00:25/00:35 hrs), Tumakuru (01:42/01:44 hrs) and Chikbanavar (03:10/03:12 hrs).

A second pair will operate as Train Nos. 06583 and 06584. Train No. 06583 SMVT Bengaluru-Belagavi Express Special will leave Bengaluru at 19:00 hrs on September 13 and reach Belagavi at 08:25 hrs the next day. It will follow the same stoppages as Train No. 06563, including Chikbanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa and Khanapur.

Train No. 06584 Belagavi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will start from Belagavi at 17:30 hrs on September 14 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 05:00 hrs the next day. Its scheduled halts are Khanapur (17:53/17:55 hrs), Londa (18:18/18:20 hrs), Alnavar (18:59/19:00 hrs), Dharwad (19:33/19:35 hrs), SSS Hubballi (20:15/20:30 hrs), SMM Haveri (21:33/21:35 hrs), Harihar (22:18/22:20 hrs), Davangere (22:33/22:35 hrs), Birur (23:57/23:59 hrs), Arsikere (00:30/00:40 hrs), Tumakuru (01:50/01:52 hrs) and Chikbanavar (03:00/03:02 hrs).

Both special train pairs will have 20 coaches each. The composition will include one First Class AC coach, one AC 2-Tier coach, three AC 3-Tier coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two SLRD coaches.

Bengaluru-Vijayapura special services

SWR will also operate Train Nos. 06561 and 06562 Yesvantpur-Vijayapura-Yesvantpur Express Special to manage the additional passenger rush during the festival.

Train No. 06561 Yesvantpur-Vijayapura Express Special will operate on September 11 and September 13, 2026. It will depart Yesvantpur at 18:15 hrs and arrive at Vijayapura at 05:15 hrs the following day. The train will stop at Tumakuru (19:05/19:07 hrs), Arsikere (20:10/20:20 hrs), Davangere (22:18/22:20 hrs), SMM Haveri (23:23/23:25 hrs), Badami (02:34/02:35 hrs), Bagalkot (03:08/03:10 hrs), Almatti (03:54/03:55 hrs) and Basavan Bagewadi Road (04:15/04:16 hrs).

In the opposite direction, Train No. 06562 Vijayapura-Yesvantpur Express Special will run on September 12 and September 14. It will leave Vijayapura at 17:00 hrs and reach Yesvantpur at 04:45 hrs the next day.

The return service will halt at Basavan Bagewadi Road (17:24/17:25 hrs), Almatti (17:44/17:45 hrs), Bagalkot (18:23/18:25 hrs), Badami (18:54/18:55 hrs), SMM Haveri (21:33/21:35 hrs), Davangere (22:33/22:35 hrs), Arsikere (00:35/00:45 hrs) and Tumakuru (01:50/01:52 hrs).

The Yesvantpur-Vijayapura special trains will have 20 coaches each, comprising one AC 2-Tier coach, three AC 3-Tier coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, five General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Guard Brake Van and Divyangjan coaches.

The special services have been planned to provide additional travel capacity during Ganesh Chaturthi and help accommodate the expected seasonal passenger rush.