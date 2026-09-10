The Kagal-Satara section of NH-48 in Maharashtra is set for further upgrade, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inviting bids to complete the remaining six-laning work on a 65.5 km stretch.

According to NHAI’s notice inviting bids dated September 9, the work spans Package-I from Km 592.5 to Km 658 of NH-48, formerly NH-4. The estimated cost of the work is Rs 994.97 crore.

NHAI describes the project as “balance work of six-laning of Kagal-Satara section of NH-48″. This means the latest procurement is for completing the remaining work under this package, rather than starting an entirely new six-laning project.

Kagal-Satara NH-48 project: Key details

–Stretch: Around 65.5 km

–Estimated cost: Rs 994.97 crore, excluding GST

–Maintenance period: 10 years

Completion period: 2 years

What work is planned?

The remaining six-laning work will be done under the Bharatmala Pariyojana through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. The NHAI official document also states that the project will be executed through an “Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contract.”

The contractor, which will be chosen through the bidding process, will be liable for the engineering, procurement of required materials and construction work.

NHAI has also mentioned a two-year completion period for the balance work. The project also carries a 10-year maintenance period, as per the official document.

What does this mean for NH-48 users?

For motorists using this section of NH-48, the latest development means NHAI is moving ahead with the process to complete the remaining six-laning work between Kagal and Satara.

However, the bid document does not mention the expected travel-time savings or the extent to which congestion will be lessened. An operational date for the upgraded stretch has not been provided.

Bids to close on October 28

The NHAI notice inviting the bid is dated September 9, 2026. Contractors can submit their technical and financial bids online till 11 am on October 29, 2026.

As per the NHAI notice, bids received online “shall be opened on 29.10. 2026.” The slated opening time is 11:30 am on October 29. NHAI have also stated that it “reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the BIDS” as part of the procurement process.