Commuters using the busy Ghodbunder Road could eventually get an alternative route as work progresses on Thane Coastal Road-1. The 13.45 km corridor has achieved 40% completion, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The six-lane access-controlled greenfield road is being constructed between Kharegaon Toll Naka and Gaimukh. MMRDA stated that 40% of the work has been completed as of September 2, with the milestone achieved in 14 months.

Once developed, the corridor is likely to decongest Ghodbunder Road, separate local and inter-city traffic, and boost interconnectivity for vehicles travelling towards Thane, Bhiwandi, Gujarat, Nashik and North India.

What is the current status?

Construction is underway across the project’s foundations, piers and elevated sections. According to MMRDA official post on X, 332 of the 426 working piles, or 77%, have been completed, whereas 277 of 426 piers, or 65%, are ready.

A total of 460 pier caps have also been laid. Of the planned 1,632 I-girders, 501 have been built, representing around 30% of the work in this category. In addition, 13 deck-slab spans have been completed.

MMRA termed the progress as a “40% completion milestone in 14 months.”

Major Project Update:

Thane Coastal Road-1 crosses 40% completion milestone in 14 months



Thane Coastal Road-1 is advancing at a strong pace, with foundation work, pier-cap casting and I-girder erection progressing rapidly across the corridor.



As of September 2, 40 per cent of… pic.twitter.com/vYNmzdeACT — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) September 9, 2026

How will it well help Ghodbunder Road commuters?

A major aim for Thane Coastal Road-1 is to provide an alternative corridor and reduce pressure on Ghodbunder Road.

MMRDA said the project is “designed as a strategic freight corridor” and will boost connectivity between NH-160 (Mumbai-Nashik Highway) and Gaimukh along the Thane Creek coastline.

A 40-45 metre-wide Development Plan road has been reserved for the project. According to MMRDA, the project will help separate local and inter-city traffic on Ghodbunder Road.

ALSO READ Porvorim Corridor in Goa: Travel time from Mapusa to Panaji may cut from 40 minutes to 10 minutes



The authority expects the corridor to provide faster, safer and more convenient connectivity for traffic moving towards Thane, Gujarat, Nashik, Bhiwandi and North India.

Elevated road through mangrove areas

The project comprises a 240-metre creek bridge and an 8.11 km elevated road passing through mangrove areas. MMRDA said major portions are being constructed on viaducts and bridges to protect the sensitive mangrove ecosystem.

The authority also underlined an engineering feature of the project. As per the MMRDA, this is the first greenfield road project in India to use a single-pile, single-pier system with monopile foundations on land.

Direct link with Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel Tunnel

At Gaimukh, Thane Coastal Road-1 is planned to connect directly with the upcoming Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel Tunnel. MMRDA said the connection will enable seamless Thane-Bhayander connectivity.

Together, the projects are intended to further decongest Ghodbunder Road and boost freight movement towards JNPT, Wadhawan Port, Karnataka and South Maharashtra. Thane Coastal Road-2 is also planned to integrate with future infrastructure, including the Thane Ring Road, Saket-Amane Elevated Corridor, Thane Coastal Road-2 and Kasarvadavali-Kharbhav Road.