Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, wants to be among the top three players in the key real estate markets such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Pune and Bengaluru.

The company, which is into premium and luxury housing, is looking to go deeper into micro markets of the four regions which account for three fourth of national residential pie.

“We made early inroads in Mumbai, Bangalore, NCR. We are now looking to expand more in Pune. It is very strong market for us,” said KT Jithendran, managing director and CEO, Birla Estates in an interaction with FE. The company has two projects in Pune.

ALSO READ Vodafone Idea shifts from survival mode to comeback

Though a late entrant in real estate unlike its peers, Godrej Properties or Tata Housing, the company has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 67% since FY20 and quadrupled growth from `2,000 crore of sales bookings to `8,000 crore in FY26 , he said .

Aggressive Expansion

Jithendran said they want to be known as the most premium player in every micro-market they operate in.

“So if it is Worli (Mumbai) we want to be the most premium, if it’s Gurgaon in NCR we want to be the most premium in that micro market,” he said.

He said the company will try to have launches every quarter from each of these markets and once they establish a certain volume , they will look at entering other markets also.

In markets such as MMR, Birla’s ticket sizes range from Rs 1.5-2.5 crore, Jithendran said, adding that the developer commands a premium of 10-15 % in each of the micro markets they operate in.

Financial Targets

The company is looking to double pre-sales to Rs 15000 from current levels, he said. It is looking to have a gross development value of Rs 9,600 crore in the four markets in the current financial year.

ALSO READ Domestic airlines cut capacity, but double down on key routes

Jithendran said though they have a lot of room to grow, they do not want to grow at any cost. “We want growth with reputation,” he said.

Though developers have calibrated launches due to approval delays and softness in the market, Birla Estates did not have any launches in H1FY27 and has lined up launches in Q3 and Q4 of the financial year as part of a earlier plan.

Only a handful of players like Godrej, Mahindra Lifespaces, L&T Realty among others have been successful in establishing a pan-India presence. Though larger in size, Godrej Properties, too, has been following a similar strategy of focusing on its five key markets — MMR, NCR, Bangalore , Pune and Hyderabad.

DLF, the largest listed developer in the country, made a comeback in Mumbai with a joint venture last year. Prestige Estates expanded in Mumbai and NCR with new projects in recent years.